'90 Day Fiancé' Star Reveals Why She Really Quit Her Job

Loren Brovarnik is loving life as a stay-at-home-mom to sons Shai and Asher since the 90 Day Fiancé star decided to quit her corporate job after the birth of her second child in August 2021. The reality personality, who met husband Alexei Brovarnik during a Birthright trip to Israel and would go on to marry him during Season 3 of the TLC show, opened up about her decision to leave her job during a recent Q&A session with her Instagram followers.

Loren first worked as an assistant in New York when she met Alexei and kept working as an admin in Florida as the family moved down south through the birth of their children. After Asher was born, Loren explained to a curious follower that her employer was not supportive of her needs as a working mother, especially after Asher spent four weeks in the NICU during a COVID peak.

"After Asher got out of the NICU, they weren't really enforcing masks in the office (this was when COVID was still heightened)," Loren wrote, as per Screenrant. She added, "Mind you I drove an hour each way. After much consideration we agreed it was best for me to focus on our family for now." Loren and Alexei have had plenty of opportunities on television, however, starring in their own spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.

The couple has also been planning for another baby. The TLC star told Us Weekly in January that she wanted to have a "mommy makeover" done within the next few years, so "time's ticking" on having a third child. Alexei chimed in, "The faster, the better. ... We want to go for a girl. She wanted a girl all this time, and I always wanted a boy." Loren added that she's been "finally getting into a groove" raising her baby boys with Alexei after raising two young children amid the COVID pandemic.

"Having COVID babies, there are pros and cons," Loren said. "I wasn't forced to rush to learn how to do things so fast. I got to take my time ... learning to be a mom and going at my own pace. But on the flip side, I'm so scared to go out with them. Because I've got to figure out the car seat and the stroller and the diaper bag."