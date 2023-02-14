'90 Day Fiancé' Star's Family Denied US Visa Again: 'It Crushed My Heart'

Annie Toborowsky's family has had yet another setback in the visa process. The 90 Day Fiancé star's 15-year-old brother Jordan and 17-year-old cousin Amber were denied a U.S. visa for a second time after undergoing their interview at the immigration department, Monday's episode of David & Annie: After the 90 Days revealed.

Even after attending English classes and an interview rehearsal, Jordan and Amber recounted to Annie and her husband, David Toborowsky, that their real interviews didn't quite go as they had hoped. "I answered everything, and it was all going good," Amber said. "I thought I had gotten it. I did my best." As the teen broke down, Annie comforted her, assuring her she did the best she could at the moment. "Even though she [says] she did her best, and she [does] not feel regrets, she is still 17. So, when I see her crying, it crushed my heart," Annie told the camera later.

While Amber was upset to have lost out on an opportunity to move to the U.S., Annie's brother wasn't as heartbroken, as he had previously gone back and forth with his desire to move to a new country with his sister. "It's not that I feel happy, but I feel more relieved," Jordan admitted. "Now I'll be able to go home."

David and Annie had debated allowing Jordan to opt out of the visa process earlier in the season, but David was convinced that deciding not to take him after so much discussion was going to leave him feeling "more abandoned" than his family could imagine. David revealed of his own experience with his children, "When my son, Jacob, was Jordan's age, I wanted him to come live with me in Thailand, and his mother said, 'No, he's not ready, I'm not ready.' I should have forced and tried harder because I have regret that I didn't try with my own son."

David continued that living so far away from his son, Jacob "ended up getting into the wrong crowd," and he couldn't do anything to control him. "There's a piece of me that says if I give up on Jordan and not try, that I feel like I'm repeating history," he explained. David and Annie: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.