’90 Day Fiance’ Couple Divorcing After 6 Years of Marriage

Another 90 Day Fiance couple is calling it quits. Mark and Nikki Shoemaker are splitting up, E! News reports, after Mark filed to divorce Nikki earlier this month. Mark, who is 39 years older than Nikki, filed at the Baltimore County Circuit Court on March 2, filing the next day to seal the divorce; however, a judge denied that request.

The former couple starred on Season 3 of the hit TLC reality show in 2015. At the time, Mark was 58 years old and Nikki was 19. Viewers watched as Mark traveled from Baltimore to the Philippines – where his ex-wife is from – to meet Nikki after they initially met online. Just two days after meeting face-to-face, Mark proposed to Nikki with a makeshift ring made from a zip-tie.

Throughout their season, issues arose due to their age gap – including the fact that Nikki is younger than Mark’s youngest daughter, Elise. Ultimately, the couple married at the end of their tumultuous season and have remained married until recently. Both Mark and Nikki have been mum since the show aired, with neither having known social media accounts. Page Six reports that the couple filed a lawsuit against TLC and the show’s production company, Sharp Entertainment, in 2017 because of how they were depicted on the reality series. A judge threw out the case in May of that same year. A reason for the breakup has not been reported.

Another at the end of 2021. Season 5 couple Evelyn Cormier and David Vázquez Zermeño announced their divorce after Evelyn told In Touch in December that she was “divorcing David,” saying she “endured mental and emotional abuse because of a passionless, sexless and narcissistic relationship.” David “completely” denied the accusations, which Evelyn also shared with her Instagram followers days before confirming the split and deleting images of her ex.

90 Day Fiance is set to air its ninth season starting in April, though its numerous spinoffs, such as 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, and 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way are virtually equally as popular as the flagship series. Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days will air its season finale on Sunday night, with multiple tell-all reunion-type episodes to follow.

In the trailer for the highly-anticipated Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, a few familiar faces (The Other Way couple Ari and Bini) are returning. Seven new couples will also be starring in the upcoming season. Read more about Season 9 here.