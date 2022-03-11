’90 Day Fiance’: New Season Premiere Date, Couples Revealed

90 Day Fiancé is back with a brand new season as seven couples attempt to make their international love stories work. Season 9 returns to TLC and discovery+ Sunday, April 17, featuring six new pairs of lovebirds, one returning couple and plenty of drama. With travel guidelines more challenging than ever, these couples have even more at stake as they try to figure out in just 90 days if they’ll make it to the altar or call things off.

Keep scrolling to meet all the couples on 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 and check out a first look at all the drama to come in the first season’s trailer. 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 premieres on TLC and discovery+ Sunday, April 17 at 8 p.m. ET.

Ari, 30 (Princeton, NJ) and Bini, 31 (Ethiopia)

Ari and Bini are the only returning couple to this season of 90 Day, having previously appeared on its spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. After several seasons of hurdles in their relationship after meeting in Ethiopia, Bini is making his way to the U.S. with Ari and their son, Avi. Despite everything they’ve been through, Ari and Bini still plan to get married, but will religion, family and Bini’s past get in the way?

Emily, 29 (Salina, KS) and Kobe, 34 (Cameroon)

Emily first met Kobe when she was out clubbing while teaching English in Xi’an, China. Forming an instant connection with Kobe, what the two thought was a one-night stand turned into an engagement and a pregnancy that followed soon after. When Emily returned to Kansas, both thought Kobe’s visa would be quickly approved, but pandemic delays have kept him from meeting his son for almost two years. Now, the family is ready to reunite, but will their relationship be the same after everything that’s happened since that first night out in China?

Kara, 29 (Charlottesville, VA) and Guillermo, 23 (Venezuela)

Guillermo, a Venezuelan living in the Dominican Republic, first caught Kara’s eye while she was traveling for work, and the two kept in touch after she returned home. The two didn’t think their connection was anything serious at first, but that all changed when Kara’s job asked her to relocate to the Dominican Republic. Things escalated from there when Kara moved in with Guillermo upon her arrival, and an engagement quickly followed. Kara’s family and friends have been skeptical, especially as the pandemic caused her to move back home for nine months, but now that Guillermo’s visa is approved, he’s heading to Charlottesville to tie the knot. But will their whirlwind romance be able to survive Kara’s partying habits and Guillermo’s insecurities?

Bilal, 42 (Kansas City, MO) and Shaeeda, 37 (Trinidad and Tobago)

The sparks flew instantly when Bilal and Shaeeda finally met in person after meeting online months before, and Bilal even proposed after just a week spent together in person. The two couldn’t be more different, as Bilal is a divorced father of two while Shaeeda still lives at home with her parents. Shaeeda is ready to start a family of her own with Bilal, but he’s not sure about having more kids, and he’s pushing for her to sign a prenup before walking down the aisle. Will the pressures of moving to the U.S., taking care of a family, and forming a healthy relationship prevent them from finding happiness?

Jibri, 28 (Rapid City, SD) and Miona, 23 (Serbia)

Jibri and Miona met in a truly picture-perfect moment when he noticed her in the audience of his band’s show in North Serbia. They two have been together ever since, and Jibri proposed during one of their trips around the world. While Miona can’t wait to move to the U.S. for what she pictures as a lavish life in Los Angeles, Jibri recently moved back to his family’s home in South Dakota. Will Miona be able to accept a life in a small town, or will the strains of living with his family, combined with her jealousy, prove to be too much?

Yvette, 48 (Albuquerque, NM) and Mohamed, 25 (Egypt)

Despite their 23-year age gap, Mohamed and Yvette’s shared love of fitness led to him sliding into her DMs with a flirty message, and that flirtation quickly became an engagement when Yvette traveled to Egypt to meet Mohamed in person. In New Mexico, Yvette has a 12-year-old son with special needs, meaning Mohamed is going to be closer in age to his future stepson than to his wife if they do decide to get married, and the cultural difference between the U.S. and Egypt have him uncomfortable with the way Yvette lives her life. Will the realities of a life together be too much for this couple’s relationship to survive?

Patrick, 31 (Austin, TX) and Thaís, 25 (Brazil)

When Patrick traveled to Brazil to reconnect with his dad’s side of the family, he decided to look for a Portuguese teacher on dating apps. Thaís swiped right and the two kicked off more than a teacher-student relationship. Patrick courted Thaís over several trips to Brazil, showering her with lavish gifts and eventually proposing. Despite never having been to the U.S., Thaís is excited to start a new life with Patrick, but will he be able to give her the extravagant life she’s used to in Brazil? And will Patrick’s emotional baggage from his first divorce cause him to think twice about his pending nuptials?

Watch the Trailer

The Season 9 trailer is filled with drama from all the couples, as they try to figure out in just 90 days if their love is forever or a lost cause. Watch the trailer and tune in to 90 Day Fiancé premieres on TLC and discovery+ Sunday, April 17 at 8 p.m. ET.