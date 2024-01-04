'7 Little Johnstons' Season 14 Premiere Date Revealed

7 Little Johnstons is coming back for a brand new season! The TLC show following the Johnston family will return with new episodes beginning Tuesday, March 12, the network just announced. It's a season of change for the Johnstons, as Trent and Amber Johnston celebrate major moments in their marriage as their kids hit huge milestones of their own.

With Emma and Alex starting their senior years of high school, Emma struggles to make real friendships and Alex's relationship with Allie hits a rocky patch as their long-distance relationship begins to wear on them. Meanwhile, Trent and Amber are easing into their empty-nester phase by celebrating their 25th marriage anniversary all year long, complete with mystery dates and a salsa dance performance.

Also entering a new chapter of life is Anna, who becomes the first Johnston child to become a homeowner, as Jonah leans into his new love of barbequing and considers making it a career. The biggest change, however, is coming for Liz and her boyfriend Brice Bolden, who "reveal a big secret they've been keeping from the entire family," according to TLC.

Liz and Bolden, who have been dating since 2018, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Leighton Drew, on Nov. 3 "11/03/2023 Leighton Drew Bolden 5lbs 10oz 19 inches long of pure sweetness," the couple shared on Instagram three days after their daughter's birth. "We couldn't be more in love with you!!!" The new parents announced they were expecting publicly at the end of September, when they took to Instagram to share "our biggest secret that we've ever kept but, we're so excited to welcome Baby B this fall."

Leighton is Trent and Amber's first grandchild, and the TLC personalities have been over the moon celebrating the new addition to their family. Trent wrote of the big baby news at the time, "We are super proud to announce the arrival of our granddaughter. Mom, Dad and baby are doing well! You can call me boppa!" Amber added in a post of her own, "We are so PROUD to announce our grand baby is here!!!!"

Don't miss the brand new season of 7 Little Johnstons, kicking off Tuesday, March 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.