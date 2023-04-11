'7 Little Johnstons': Get Your First Exclusive Look at the New Season

Get ready for more hilarious and heartwarming antics with the Johnston family! 7 Little Johnstons returns for a brand new season on Tuesday, April 18, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek of what's ahead for Amber and Trent Johnston and their family with the first look at the season trailer.

This season, love, relationships and major life changes are the name of the game. On the sweeter side, Alex is head over heels for his new girlfriend, who lives in Ohio, admitting in the trailer he has "butterflies in [his] stomach" when he sees her walk down the stairs in a beautiful blue homecoming gown. Meanwhile, Anna is struggling in her own love life, revealing that she has decided to "take a couple steps back" with her latest flame, a man named Topher she met at a Little People conference. Anna tells Trent through tears, "I think it's just hard because like he liked the family and y'all really liked him, so..." Will therapy help Anna gain a better understanding of herself and overcome the difficulties she's been encountering in both love and life?

Liz isn't having a much easier time. While she and Brice are excited to finally move in together, parents Trent and Amber put the brakes on their dream home. And it seems like there might be even more trouble in paradise. "What's the latest with you and Brice?" Amber asks in the trailer, as Liz answers, "We're not clicking as much as we used to." Her mom advises, "Life's too damn short to be waiting around for somebody to change."

Helping their kids navigate the ups and downs of life are always Amber and Trent. "Parenting older kids in their twenties and their young adults, it doesn't get any easier," Trent tells the camera, as he's tasked with telling Jonah he doesn't think he's ready to move out on his own, despite getting back on track with finance school and his relationship. "It gets a little more stressful and time-consuming."

Trent has his own issues to worry about, however, as he fights to make a "small lifestyle change" after being told he's "leaning towards pre-diabetes" with his weight hitting 150 pounds. Luckily, he has the help of Amber to get him motivated, as she shows up in her full '80s exercise gear to "get physical" with her hubby.

And there's always fun when the Johnstons get together with their former exchange student, Joose, especially when Amber, Trent, Alex and Emma decide to take an epic family vacation to Finland in order to do so! "Surprise, Joose, we brought Christmas pajamas!" Amber teases after breaking out matching holiday-themed onesies for a family dance party. Don't miss the season premiere of 7 Little Johnstons, airing Tuesday, April 18 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.