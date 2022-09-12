'7 Little Johnstons': Anna Gets Hit On at the Dog Park in Exclusive Sneak Peek

7 Little Johnstons star Anna Johnston is trying to put herself out there after the end of her relationship with boyfriend Kyle, but her siblings don't exactly think she's doing a great job of it. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the TLC show, Anna gets approached by an interested man while at the dog park with sister Emma, but it's not exactly a rom-com moment.

"Kyle and I, we knew we just wouldn't work out," Anna admits. "We were at two different spots in our lives. So, right now I am trying to meet new people and open up and just like find friends and potential boyfriends." That desire to meet new people seems pretty limited, however, when a fellow dog park-goer approaches the two ladies and introduces himself.



"Which one's your dog?" he asks, as Emma and Anna introduce Marley and Cruiser to him. "My dog's the big fluffy one running around," Anna's potential suitor notes. "We could walk down there if you want." Anna shoots him down, despite Emma agreeing to the side trip, saying, "It's okay. I'm trying to see if [the dog] likes water or not. So, yeah."



Undeterred, the man asks Anna if he could buy her a drink, to which she responds candidly, "I already have one. ...Thank you though." There's an awkward silence before Anna lets the interested party know subtly he can move along, telling him to have a nice day, and as he walks away, rejected, Emma is exasperated with her sister. "Dude! You have a good day?! Hey?! Who's your dog? Nothing else?" she asks, telling the camera, "I just can't believe Anna did not let a man buy her a drink. She could have had a second one for free – for free!"

"I don't need no man to buy me stuff," Anna responds, as Emma continues, "Oh my gosh, Anna. God, that was like too quick." All of Anna's siblings agree she's got some work to do in the romance department, as producers question her in a family confessional about how she flirts. "Anna has no game. Like, I've not seen any guy hit on her," Alex jumps in after Anna admits she doesn't quite know how she flirts.

Jonah adds more generously, "Because Anna has no game, I think it makes it, it automatically makes her have game – if that makes sense. Like, they're like, 'Oh God! I feel bad for you.'"

Back at the dog park, Emma advises Anna on how she could have at least continued the conversation with the man who approached them at least for a moment, but Anna says she's "not going to fake it to make it." Emma isn't giving up though, she tells the camera, "I gave Anna some pep talk. I tried to hype her up, like, 'You need to go talk to him.' 'Cause she didn't really talk to him. So I'm trying to help her to conversate more." 7 Little Johnstons airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.