‘Dancing With the Stars’ Reveals Another Celebrity Competing on Season 34

Another celebrity will be joining Robert Irwin in the ballroom for Dancing With the Stars Season 34.

ABC announced live on Good Morning America on Thursday that social media star Alix Earle will be vying for a chance to win the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy on the upcoming season of the long-running dancing competition, which returns to ABC this fall.

Earle, 24, shot to fame on TikTok during her time as a student at The University of Miami and has grown her fame to more than 7 million followers. She said despite her busy travel schedule, it was an “easy yes” to make the decision to join Season 34 of DWTS. “I’ve always been a fan of Dancing With the Stars. I used to watch it with my grandma and she used to say to me, ‘Maybe one day you could be on there!’” she told Michael Strahan and Lara Spencer Thursday on GMA.

Earle revealed that she does not yet know which DWTS pro she will be paired with for the competition, but said she’d be happy to be paired with anyone.

Earle is the second celebrity to join Season 34’s lineup after Irwin, the 21-year-old conservationist and son of late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin, was announced in late April. Further members of the celebrity cast haven’t been announced at this time, nor have the lineup of professional dancers they will be paired with.

This year’s dancing duos of celebs and their pro dancers will all be hoping to take the crown from Season 33 winners Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson. The dancing duo sashayed their way to victory amid a stacked roster of competition that included Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks paired with Val Chmerkovskiy, Beverly Hills, 90210 actress Tori Spelling paired with Pasha Pashkov, Academy Award-nominee Eric Roberts paired with Britt Stewart, and convicted con artist and fraudster Anna Delvey paired with Ezra Sosa, among numerous others.

While details for the upcoming season are still being fleshed out, fans can expect to see some familiar faces. Former competitor Julianne Hough, who won two Mirrorball Trophies before later joining the judge’s panel, and Alfonso Ribeiro will return to host the upcoming season. Hugh began hosting in 2023 as Tyra Banks’ replacement, while Ribeiro, who won Season 19 alongside partner Witney Carson, began co-hosting in Season 31 a year prior.

What remains unclear is the panel of judges that this year’s competition will face. Although an official announcement hasn’t been made, it’s believed that Derek Hough, who joined as judge in Season 29, and longtime judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli will return for Season 34.

Dancing With the Stars Season 34 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. this fall, leading into new episodes of High Potential Season 2 at 10 p.m. An exact premiere date for the season will be announced at a later time, as will the full cast of celebs and pros.