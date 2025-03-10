‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 2 Premiere Date Finally Revealed — and We Can’t Stop Watching the Explosive Trailer!

Get ready for more #MomTok drama when Hulu’s hit reality show, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, returns for a second season on May 15.

All 10 episodes of the show will drop at once, as Hulu teases the “scandalous” world of Mormon MomTok is “back and bigger” than ever. “When an original swinger from their infamous sex scandal makes a surprise return, friendships threaten to unravel as secrets, lies, and allegations explode,” the Season 2 synopsis teases. “In a battle for the soul of #MomTok, will betrayal shatter the sisterhood, or will the truth set them free?”

The Season 2 teaser starts out with Whitney Leavitt, who exited MomTok in Season 1, proclaiming that her former friends and TikTok crew are “holding grudges because I don’t even know why.”

Tensions in Taylor Frankie Paul’s relationship with boyfriend Dakota Mortensen are also high in the trailer, as he tells her, “I don’t want to fight with you!” Paul retorts, “Then don’t.”

Jen Affleck’s marriage to Zac Affleck appears to be getting back on track after Season 1, however, as he arrives at home with a bouquet of roses that appear to be a peace offering. Later in the trailer, one of the women holds up a positive pregnancy test — one that fans suspect could be Jen’s, as the social media personality announced she was pregnant with her third child in February.

There’s more drama to come with newcomer Miranda McWhorter, who makes her debut ahead of a Western-themed event after her involvement in Paul’s original swinging scandal. “Is that Miranda? someone asks, as another person adds, “That’s the girl that was swinging with Taylor.”

miranda McWhorter makes her debut in ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ teaser. (hulu)

The teaser wraps with footage of two men fighting, one of whom is dressed like a Chippendales dancer, as the police are called on an altercation. “Honestly the show must go on,” Demi Engemann shrugs.

Also returning for Season 2 are Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley and Mikayla Matthews.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 premieres on Thursday, May 15 on Hulu.