3 ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Stars Are Currently Pregnant

#MomTok is growing! Three different Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars have announced their pregnancies ahead of the May 15 premiere of Season 2.

With Jennifer Affleck, Mayci Neeley and Mikayla Matthews all announcing their pregnancies within the last month, fans of the hit Hulu show are eagerly awaiting a new baby boom in the Utah-based friend group. Keep reading to get the details on all the current Secret Lives of Mormon Wives pregnancies.

Jennifer Affleck

Jennifer Affleck, 25, announced on Feb. 11 that she and husband Zac Affleck were expecting their third child. The influencer, who is also mom to son Lucas, 19 months, and daughter Nora, 3, broke the news to PEOPLE, admitting that the pregnancy was a bit of a “surprise” after their difficult first season as a couple.

“We were very excited, there were a lot of emotions after a very crazy year!” Jennifer shared of learning she was pregnant. The couple has decided to wait to learn the sex of their third baby until birth, but the expectant mother said she has a “strong feeling” it’s a girl. “I’ve dreamed about this little girl for a while now, and I truly believe she’s the one I’m carrying,” she said.

Mikayla Matthews

Mikayla Matthews was the next Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star to announce her pregnancy.

The 24-year-old shared news that she and husband Jace Terry were expecting their fourth child amid her ongoing battle with chronic illness on Feb. 20, sharing a family photo with daughters Tommie, 3, and Haven, 5, and son Beckham, 7, that she captioned, “Thought I’d finally announce the next step on my healing journey. Can’t wait to love on this baby.”

The pregnant influencer told PEOPLE that her fourth child was “definitely a surprise,” and because she has an irregular menstrual cycle due to her health issues, almost two months went by before she grew suspicious that something might be going on.

“I wasn’t having any symptoms which made me think I wasn’t pregnant, because I usually get symptoms very early, like two or three weeks in,” she recalled. “Then I take the test and it was instantly positive.”

Matthews continued, “With my health stuff, I didn’t think I could get pregnant right now. My husband was with me when I took the test. He never really has much of a reaction to anything, but we were both pretty in shock. Then it set in and we got really excited. We’re definitely excited, nervous about my health and possibly passing anything on, but excited.”

Mayci Neeley

Just one day after Matthews announced her pregnancy, co-star Mayci Neeley revealed that she and husband Jacob Neeley are expecting their third child.

The 29-year-old, who has shared her fertility journey through multiple rounds of IVF, shared her big baby news on Feb. 21, sharing a photo with her husband, 4-year-old daughter Harlow and 9-year-old son Hudson. “Baby #3 is on the way and we couldn’t be happier,” Mayci wrote on Instagram at the time.

Mayci told PEOPLE that she had kept her latest round of IVF a secret from her loved ones. “It’s been really exciting,” she said. “I think when you do IVF, it’s not a fun process. Usually you tell your friends and family that you’re doing it, so there are no secrets or surprises. We decided this time not to share it with anyone, not even our family.”

“It’s been really fun being able to surprise people” Mayci added, “and have more of a normal experience as far as sharing the news. It’s been really fun for us to keep it a secret a bit longer.”