Robert Irwin Gives a Spicy Update on Joining ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Robert Irwin is giving some spicy details about his plans for Dancing With the Stars.

The conservationist, 21, was recently announced as the first celebrity contestant for the upcoming 34th season of the reality dancing competition series.

Irwin spoke to Extra about Dancing With the Stars while at the Steve Irwin Gala in Las Vegas earlier this month, confirming that his shirt will indeed be coming off at some point. “You heard it here first. Yes, I don’t think that shirt’s lasting long,” he said. “You got to have mobility. You can’t let it get in the way. But I do also want to see how Dancing With the Stars can incorporate khaki… I need a piece of Australia Zoo, a piece of Irwin-ness in there.”

ROBERT IRWIN, RYLEE ARNOLD, EZRA SOSA, DEREK HOUGH (Photo by Cristian Lopez/Disney via Getty Images)

A shirtless routine is not so surprising, and not just because of his recent BONDS underwear campaign. When he was announced for DWTS at Hulu’s Get Real House Event in April, he came out with no shirt on but with a snake around his neck instead. Things were already getting steamy before hitting the ballroom, and there is no telling what the temperature will be like come fall when Season 34 actually starts. But fans should prepare themselves.

Meanwhile, former pro, former judge, and current co-host Julianne Hough gave her thoughts on Irwin’s addition, telling Variety, “If he’s anything like his sister Bindi, who was an absolute gem, then he’s going to be incredible. That family is full of love and authenticity. Robert’s also in the middle of a bit of a rebrand – he’s charming, youthful, and, let’s be honest, kind of sexy! DWTS will be the perfect stage for him to explore this new chapter.”

Big sister Bindi Irwin competed on DWTS’ 21st season with Derek Hough, ultimately winning the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. Whether or not Robert will be able to follow in his sister’s footsteps to the end is unknown, but it should be entertaining to see. As of now, just he and social media star Alix Earle have been announced, but more casting news is expected over the summer and in the fall ahead of DWTS’ return. The ballroom is already heating up, and it will be an exciting season. Dancing With the Stars Season 34 will return this fall on ABC, airing on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET, streaming on Hulu and Disney+.