Top 3 Shows in ABC’s Fall 2025 Lineup

ABC’s schedule for fall 2025 includes some pretty great shows.

The alphabet network will see a slew of returning shows, both scripted and unscripted, as well as one new show.

While there will be a few series held for midseason, such as The Rookie and Will Trent, there are still quite a lot filling ABC’s schedule later this year. Even though it’s hard to narrow down to just a few shows that we’re excited for, here are the top three shows to look out for on ABC’s fall 2025 schedule. Of course, it’s different for everyone, but there has to be at least one common series for everyone.

Dancing With the Stars

Season 34 of the reality dancing competition series will be returning to the ballroom with a new crop of celebrity contestants and fan-favorite pros. Robert Irwin has already been announced as a competitor, meaning more will be following suit. The full cast of celebrities and pros probably won’t be announced until a few weeks before the new season premieres, but the wait will be worth it. Soon, fans will be able to root for a new couple to take home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Dancing With the Stars Season 34 will air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Abbott Elementary

Everyone needs a little laughter in their lives, and the upcoming fifth season of this workplace mockumentary comedy is the perfect thing. Classes will soon be in session again at Abbott Elementary for Season 5, and following Janine going to the district and coming back, and Ava being fired and also coming back, one can only hope that things are a bit more calm next season. But when it comes to Abbott, nothing is ever calm, and that’s what makes it fun. Abbott Elementary Season 5 will air on Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET.

9-1-1: Nashville

As the only new show on ABC’s fall schedule, 9-1-1: Nashville is certainly one to watch. The latest 9-1-1 spinoff will take place in Music City and star Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, LeAnn Rimes, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. It should be interesting to see how this new series goes, but it will be paired with its parent series, so there’s the possibility for crossovers, despite the different cities. 9-1-1: Nashville will air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET this fall.