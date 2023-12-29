'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Gives Health Update After Surgery

Tammy Slaton is reveling in the unexpected benefits of weight-loss surgery. The 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 37, opened up on TikTok Thursday about the positive side effects she's seen with her hair since undergoing bariatric surgery in July 2022, responding to a fan who complimented her new hair color and style.

"I kinda wanted to talk about my hair, actually," Slaton said in the video with a smile. "If y'all have been watching, in the fourth season, episode 3 you'll see in the beginning I had red curly hair. That was this past February and since then, my hair has actually grown in so much." She gushed, "So the surgery has actually done wonderful for my hair and for my body and for my health. And for my everything! I'm proud of myself, I'm proud of my hair....it's a work in progress."

Slaton has been open about her weight-loss journey on the TLC show, including her life-saving bariatric surgery, which helped her along the process of losing 440 lbs. Slaton's highest weight was 725 lbs., according to PEOPLE, but after losing weight with the help of surgery, she is down to 285 lbs.

Slaton and her sister Amy told the outlet that their mutual struggle with weight began as children, as they were often left to care for themselves as their mom worked three jobs to support them while growing up in rural Morganfield, Kentucky. Unable to make many healthy foods for themselves, the sisters gained weight, which caused them to be bullied at school. "We got the bullies, we got the fat comments, we got all that," Amy told the outlet.

The sisters "turned to food for comfort" and "started eating [their] feelings" when their grandmother, who helped care for them, died in 1999. While the sisters tried countless times to lose weight, they were able to start in earnest on their health journies when approached by a TLC producer. "By putting our stories out there, we're helping others see they can lose weight too. They're not alone," Slaton said, noting that being on television has helped her open up her own world as well. "I've done more in the last nine months than I've ever done in my life," she said. "I have my life back." 1000-Lb. Sisters airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.