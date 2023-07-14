'1,000-lb Sisters' Stars Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton Stop Filming With Physical Fight

It looks like sisters Amy and Tammy Slaton have taken a page out of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's infamous slap box session as the sisters, and their half-sister Amanda Halterman, reportedly got into a physical altercation recently while filming. In Touch reports the 1000-lb Sisters stars got into a fight while on vacation in Florida to celebrate Tammy's improved health since her weight loss."The film crew was present, but they felt uncomfortable working with them because of the way they were behaving," an insider told The U.S. Sun. With another source adding they "really got into it." As a result, the show is now taking a 6-8 week filming hiatus to let the cast members cool off from the incident before they resume shooting season 5. Neither sister returned TLC's request for comment about the incident.

Things have been difficult for Tammy as of late on the heels of her sharing her success story after a long journey to have weight loss surgery was halted multiple times due to her admitted and well-documented food addiction. Viewers watched her fall in love with fellow in-patient in rehab, Caleb Willingham, before her major surgery. They got engaged after a whirlwind romance and held a sunflower-themed wedding ceremony at their rehab facility in November 2022. The wedding and reception were shown during the show's season finale which aired in March 2023.

Unfortunately, he died recently, with his brother making the announcement via Facebook on June 30. Caleb was 40 years old. Tammy explained in a July 2 TikTok video that their marriage had problems, but their love was real. "I hate getting on here and letting everybody see me like this," she said while crying. "I'm having stages of grief. Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man. I still do."