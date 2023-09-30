'1,000-lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Lashes out at Fans Over 'Filter' Critics

1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton responds to criticism about using filters on social media. The reality star posted two videos to her Instagram account on Wednesday in which she shared an up-close look at herself directly without any filters and showed her slimmed-down face following her dramatic weight change.

In the first clip, the 37-year-old responds to a user who points out how she uses filters on her images, writing, "Stop the filters. What do you actually look like??" Taking the opportunity to reveal her unfiltered face, she said, "This is what I really look like. Okay? Have a nice day, babe."

Then, Slaton responded to a fan who asked to see her without her glasses in her second video. "They take away from your eyes, either way you're killing it!" the user wrote. When Slaton was filming herself, she said, "Here you go, love. Me. No filters. Me," before removing her glasses. "Now without my glasses. Have a nice day, babe."

Last month, Slaton reacted to comments she had received about her use of filters. "I keep seeing everybody say, 'Stop using filters, stop using filters,'" she said in an Instagram video. "Listen, I am not trying to be rude, but it's my profile. And if I like using the filters, I will. And if you got a problem with it?"

"I am proud of myself. I continue to post and show off my hard work," she explained, adding, "So what? I use a filter. I don't like the colorization in my cheeks. All the spots from the sun [and] freckles." She captioned her post, "Over this stupid filter bull crap."

A February edition of "1000-LB Sisters" revealed that Slaton, weighing over 700 pounds at one point, had been approved to undergo bariatric surgery after losing 550 pounds as part of her weight loss goal. In November 2022, The Sun reported that Slaton had undergone the procedure the previous summer in Lexington, Kentucky.

The TLC star, who has been open about her struggles with food and alcohol, has lost over 300 pounds following the weight loss surgery, according to The Sun. Slaton married Caleb Willingham on November 13, 2022, after meeting him at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio. Willingham passed away in July 2022. At the time, Slaton issued a statement confirming the news.

"I am devastated to share the news of my husband's passing. He was my best friend and I loved him dearly," she said. "When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone's sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time."