'1,000-lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Charged With Drug Possession Days After Her Husband's Funeral

Tammy Slaton is in trouble with the law. The 1000-Lb. Sisters star is facing drug paraphernalia and marijuana possession charges in Kentucky. The U.S. Sun obtained court documents indicating Tammy, 37, was charged with one count of possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Tammy's arrest for marijuana possession came five days after her husband, Caleb Willingham's, funeral.

On Aug. 4, a Sturgis police officer responded to the complaint. The charges against Tammy were filed on Aug. 7, and she was ordered to appear in court on Aug. 31 to be arraigned. Tammy had an optional pre-trial conference scheduled for Oct. 5. The Kentucky Commonwealth website states that a pre-trial conference determines whether the defense and prosecution agree on a guilty plea.

In addition to filming for Season 5 of her hit show, the reality TV star will contend with the implications of her ongoing trial. Tammy's trial has yet to be confirmed as part of the new season. A source close to the production told the U.S. Sun that filming for Season 5 began on Sept. 30. It is reported that TLC will film the fifth season in two segments, similar to Season 4, but "a bit different." The source said, "TLC is looking ahead to a sixth season, but nothing is official yet."

According to the insider, it is good news that the cameras will be rolling again in the near future and that each season, the cast receives a pay raise. It was previously reported by the U.S. Sun that Tammy and her cast were at odds with TLC over salaries and the show's narratives, which would put the production of the fifth season in jeopardy.

Tammy denounced TLC's production team for "forcing drama" during Caleb's funeral, which will be featured in the second part of the show's fourth season. As reported by an insider, Tammy said, "The filming of the funeral was completely not natural, and things were put in there to make it seem sad when it really wasn't that sad." It was quoted by the source that Tammy said, "People were having fun, but [TLC producers] made it depressing." As per the insider, the tensions have reportedly come to a standstill as Tammy, her sister Amy, 35, and others have signed contracts for more episodes of the series.