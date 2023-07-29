'1,000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Celebrates 300-Pound Weight Loss

1,000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slation was full of happiness and confidence when she debuted her full-body transformation for all to see on social media. According to PEOPLE, the TLC reality star shared her full body for the first time on the platform, giving fans a look at the results of her weight loss surgery in 2022. The happy post dropped before the shocking death of Slaton's husband, Caleb Willingham.

The 36-year-old posed in the mirror while wearing a floral maxi dress, according to PEOPLE, with plenty of fans chiming in with support. "Get it girl!" 1,000-lb Best Friends star Vanessa Cross wrote in the comments. "GIRL YESS QUEEN you look amazing!!!! I'm so proud of !!! It was not easy trust me I know but you did it!!!" Another added that they are proud of the reality star and felt she looked "fab."

Slaton is sharing time between using her wheelchair and walking on her own when she is able. She's been getting out and about, either way, visiting her bariatric surgeon sans wheelchair and surprising him on his birthday. "Something's missing!" Slaton says in the Instagram video, walking up to give Dr. Eric Smith a big hug. "No oxygen! That's awesome!" Smith responded, calling it the "best birthday surprise."

The reality star had talked about her decision to get surgery back in 2022 with PEOPLE. At the point, she had avoided a near-death situation before having her surgery, forcing her onto a ventilator and into a medically induced coma.

"I wised up and got my surgery," Slaton told the outlet. "I was able to make my lungs strong enough to get my trach [tracheostomy tube for breathing] out, and then recently the doctor cleared me to be off my oxygen machine during the daytime. Now I only wear my oxygen at night, along with my BiPap machine...I monitor my oxygen levels throughout the day and keep my machine on hand in case I need it."

While that seems like a lot to adjust to, Slaton seems very happy with the choice. "I'm feeling great! I'm thankful to be alive, and it's fun to be progressing as much as I am," she said. Best of luck keeping on the new path to the TLC star.