'1,000-Lb Sisters': Tammy Slaton Tears up After 'Goodbye' With Late Husband Caleb Willingham

1000-lb Sisters stars have been dealing with heartbreak as a result oil in their relationships for some time. The show has chronicled the weight loss journey of Amy Slaton and her sister, Tammy. After years of struggling and not qualifying for the surgery, Tammy was approved and has shed her weight. She also married Caleb Willingham, a man she met while in treatment for food addiction. They wed in the same treatment center they met. Sadlly, Caleb died months after their special day. And Tammy has been struggling since.

Days after his funeral, the widow was arrested for drug possession. She's also been vocal against TLC, the network that airs the show, about exploiting her husband's funeral, which is said to be airing in the upcoming second half of the fourth season. A source close to the production told the U.S. Sun that filming for Season 5 began in late September. "[Season 4 is] a bit different," the source claims. The source added, "TLC is looking ahead to a sixth season, but nothing is official yet." Tammy reportedly has yet to be confirmed as a cast member for the fifth season. Now in an exclusive first look of the season as reported by Us Weekly, an emotional Tammy says goodbye to the love of her life when she's leaving the treatment center.

Caleb reads an original poem before Tammy's departure from the facility. "Sunflower, sunflower, God planted you as a seed in a field full of many, but you he meant for me," he reads, adding "In fields full of green, representing the life that you have breathed inside your king." Tammy dries her tears as she listens. "I love it," she tells him. "You're my sunflower," he replies. He then promises her, "I'm gonna be there. I'm coming home baby. I don't know when and I don't know how but I'm getting there," he says. Tammy nods in agreeance.

The new season premieres Dec. 12.