Katy Perry's Sultry 'Goddess' Snapshot Ahead of 'American Idol' Drives Fans Wild

American Idol is back, and so is Katy Perry. The "Dark Horse" singe showed off a sultry new selfie on Instagram Sunday, hours ahead of the American Idol's next episode. The show's third season on ABC debuted last weekend with the first round of auditions to kick off a promising season of talent.

The new selfie shows off Perry's long, blonde hair, revealing that her days of the pixie cut are behind her.

"If you don't love me at my pixie cut then you don't deserve me at my Goddess glow," Perry wrote in the caption. She also tagged the location for the photo as "Hater's Headquarters."

The "Firework" singe's fans lost their minds after seeing the new picture.

"The Real KatyCats will always love you with any hairstyle!" one fan wrote.

"You're so beautiful Katy and I agree with you people don't deserve you," another chimed in.

"We love you anyway! Goddess," another wrote.

"Beautiful as always," one fan wrote, along with a trio of heat emojis.

This week's episode of American Idol promises to be a dramatic night, as it includes footage from an eventful day of auditions in Sunriver, Oregon in November 2019. During filming, the cast and crew smelled a gas leak, and Perry collapsed when she tried to leave the studio.

"Do you guys smell gas? It's pretty intense," Perry said in a preview clip, while fellow judge Luke Bryan told producers they wee "getting heavy propane." Perry also complained of getting a "slight headache" due to the smell, which got worse as she got up.

Thankfully, everything tuned out fine, as the clip also showed Perry, Bryan and fellow judge Lionel Richie performing Richie's 1983 hit "All Night Long" after the incident. The Sunriver Fire Department also shared a video of the judges in much better spirits shortly after the incident.

Although Perry, Richie and Bryan have become good fiends during their time on American Idol, Perry revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live that neither of them will be invited to her wedding to Orlando Bloom.

"Like I said, I can't afford them," Perry told Kimmel, even with her fellow judges sitting next to her. "I mean, no. Look, they have a lot of work to do, you know, while I'm out getting married again," she added, referencing her prior marriage to comedian Russell Brand.

Despite that, Bryan isn't holding anything against his co-star. In fact, the county superstar recently told PEOPLE he is sure Perry will be a great mom.

"I couldn't imagine growing up in her household," Bryan said. "Even when I talk about me and my kids, she's checking out how I juggle the kids. We'll see one day if it ever happens how she'll respond, but I know she's going to be an amazing mom. Her and Orlando, they have a fun relationship and I think that's very critical. Keep the relationship fun."

New episodes of American Idol air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images