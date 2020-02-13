Katy Perry Reveals She's Not Inviting 'American Idol' Co-Stars, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie to Wedding

Two important people in Katy Perry's life will not be invited to her wedding to actor Orlando Bloom. The "Dark Horse" singer gave a hilarious reason for not inviting her American Idol co-stars Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday, Perry said she simply "can't afford" them, even with Bryant and Richie sitting by her side.

Kimmel asked if she would even invite them to perform.

"Like I said I can't afford them. I mean, no. I mean, look. They have a lot of work to do, you know, while I'm out getting married again," Perry told Kimmel, referencing her previous marriage to comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012.

"We were in limbo. Lionel and I, we've been dropping hints," Bryan chimed in, before Perry said the two were on the "b-list" of possible guests.

"Let's just say don't save the date," Kimmel added.

Perry later explained that she is definitely not a bridezilla when it comes to planning.

"But you know what is so funny is I'm actually not a bridezilla," the "Firework" singer said. "I call myself, like, a bridechilla. I'm like, 'I'm kinda chill.' But I am one of those girls where I got engaged February 14 and I booked the place February 19. I take it very seriously."

Perry and Bloom announced they were engaged back in February 2019. They planned to get married before the end of the year, but had to push it back thanks to their busy schedules.

"They wanted to get married quickly but scheduling and pulling everything together has proven to be difficult," a source explained to E! News in December. "The wedding was supposed to be in September, then December and now early next year. They have had to move things around because Katy has grand ideas of where and how she wants things to be."

"They have the guest list figured out and many of the details," the source added. "They hope to have everything finalized soon because they are very excited about getting married."

This will be the second marriage for Bloom as well. He was previously married to supermodel Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013. They are parents to son Flynn Christopher Bloom, 9.

"Love is different from dating. You date in your twenties. Love is partnership, friendship, truth and being an absolute mirror to someone," Perry recently explained to Vogue India. "Orlando is like a sage. When we first met, he said we would pull the poison out of each other, and we really do. It's exhausting, but we really hold each other accountable. I've never had a partner who was willing to go on an emotional and spiritual journey like Orlando. It's challenging, because you're facing all the things you don't like about yourself. It's like a never-ending cleanse."

Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images