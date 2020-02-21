'American Idol': Katy Perry Collapses From Gas Leak During Auditions in Preview

A terrifying moment from American Idol auditions last year is about to be televised. While the show was entertaining potential contestants in Sunriver, Oregon in November of last year, the cast and crew started smelling a gas leak. Not long after, judge Katy Perry collapsed as she tried to exit the room. PEOPLE got an exclusive look at the episode ahead of its Sunday broadcast, which you can see here.

"Do you guys smell gas? It’s pretty intense," Perry says at one point, while fellow judge Luke Bryan tells producers off-camera that "we're getting heavy propane."

"I have a slight headache from it," Perry continues, and as she gets up says "Oh it's bad, it's really bad."

As Bryan confirms the gas leak, Perry says "I'm not feeling good" before collapsing.

Things clearly turned out alright, and the firefighters who responded to the call even ended up doing an audition themselves their rendition of "All Night Long." Not only does Perry appear to be in good spirits, so does Lionel Richie, who made the tune famous back in 1983. The Sunriver Fire Department even shared the clip on Facebook at the time.

Just last week, all three of the show's judges were on Jimmy Kimmel Live when Perry dropped the bombshell reveal that neither Bryan nor Richie would be invited to her upcoming wedding to Orlando Bloom. After Kimmel asked if they'd be there as performers, Perry laughed it of.

"Like I said, I can't afford them," Perry quipped. "I mean, no. Look, they have a lot of work to do, you know, while I'm out getting married again," she added, referring to her prior marriage to actor Russell Brand.

Though he may not be there to see her walk down the aisle, Bryan told PEOPLE that Perry is "going to be a blast to have as a mom."

"I couldn't imagine growing up in her household. Even when I talk about me and my kids, she's checking out how I juggle the kids. We'll see one day if it ever happens how she'll respond, but I know she's going to be an amazing mom. Her and Orlando, they have a fun relationship and I think that's very critical. Keep the relationship fun."

American Idol airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.