'American Idol': Luke Bryan Offers Advice for Contestants Auditioning for TV Show

The third season of American Idol on ABC kicked off on Sunday, Feb. 16, with Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie all returning as coaches. With two seasons under their belt already, Bryan is offering advice for hopeful contestants auditioning to appear on the reality TV talent show.

"Performing one of our songs," Bryan told ABC Audio as a definite no-no when appearing before the judges.

"Another one is when they take like a classic and try to rap it," he added, singing a bit of inaugural Idol judge Paula Abdul's "Straight Up."

"And then they bring choreography to it," added Richie. "It's best –– stand still, deliver the goods and kill it."

Another suggestion, which seems shocking that Bryan would have to even suggest, is leaving beloved animals at home.

"Never bring your dog, your pet," Bryan added.

Also on the list of things not to do is sing a song that a great female vocalist has already made a hit.

"What was the one? The Maren Morris [one]?" Bryan questioned. "'My Church' ... it's hard to out-sing Maren Morris."

"We heard 'My Church' a lot," he added.

Bryan might have a long list of things he hopes aspiring singers appearing on the TV show won't do, but he also knows that if he was a young singer, he likely wouldn't have made it far on American Idol in the first place.

"If I had been a 20-year-old kid and walked into Idol, I don't think I would've made it through.," Bryan previously told PopCulture.com and other media. "I think I may have charmed them with a goofy grin or something, but I don't know. And that's what you never know about these kids. I mean, when you end their dream right there, that's just not what me and Lionel and Katy are about. So we don't know if this is our last moment with them. We don't know if they will go on to win.

"But either way, it's really fun having their attention and giving them advice," he continued. "I think the country music role is not an 'Everybody helps everybody' [role], and it kind of shows ... Katy gives amazing advice too. We all have our little lane, but when I meet a kid that I don't think is going to make it but I see myself in them, I really feel like I have to encourage them to really chase that dream."

American Idol airs Sunday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / David Livingston