'The View' Co-Host Meghan McCain Shares Cryptic Post About Death, Love and Betrayal

Meghan McCain is encouraging her followers to keep making the most of life and sharing their love, regardless of the pain they might face along the way. It's unclear what prompted The View co-host to share an excerpt from The Painted Drum by Louise Erdrich on Instagram Sunday, but it's clear that her followers appreciated the tough love look on life.

"Life will break you. Nobody can protect you from that, and living alone won't either, for solitude will also break you with its yearning," the excerpt begins. "You have to love. You have to feel. It is the reason you are here on earth. You are here to risk your heart."

"You are here to be swallowed up. And when it happens that you are broken, or betrayed, or left, or hurt, or death brushes near, let yourself sit by an apple tree and listen to the apples falling around you in heaps, wasting their sweetness," it continues. "Tell yourself you tasted as many as you could."

McCain's followers were quick to absorb the sentiment of the words and internalize them.

"Some people just don't understand," one commenter wrote. "It took me awhile, but I get it."

Another added, "Insightful & beautiful reminder, thank you."

McCain is no stranger to pain, having lost her father, Sen. John McCain, in August 2018 to cancer. In January 2019, she opened up about her grieving process on Instagram, saying she was still trying to "fill the days distracting [herself] from how painful it all still is."

"I cannot believe how intense it all still feels – isn’t it supposed to start easing up by now? It hasn’t. Grief keeps a tight and relentless stranglehold," she wrote at the time. "I replay my last few days with you over and over again in my head wishing I had said or done something more or different."

"I wish I could somehow have stopped death from coming. It doesn’t get easier, I just continue to try to adapt to the amputation and keep moving, breathing, living, fighting," she continued, mourning that her father would never get to meet her future children or continue to watch her on The View.

"I f–ing miss everything about you Dad. You’re still the sun in the center of my universe and always will be," she concluded. "You’re still the sun in the center of my universe and always will be."

Photo credit: ABC / Lou Rocco