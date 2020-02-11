'The View' Co-Host Meghan McCain Remembers Dad John McCain's Victory in New Hampshire Ahead of State's Primary Election

The View co-host Meghan McCain recent took to social medie to remember her dad John McCain's political victory in New Hampshire, ahead of the state's primary election. In a tweet, McCain wrote, Tomorrow is the New Hampshire primary. My favorite times I look forward to every four years. Very special people, a very special state. Live Free or Die my friends. Pic circa 2000 when Dad royally kicked George Bush’s a— in a historical shock. New Hampshire will surprise you." Many of her followers have since commented on the post, with one writing, "I miss your dad so much. Thank you to you and your family for sharing him with us. Wish he was still with us."

Your dad should’ve been the nominee in 2000. At that point I was still a Republican and your dad was my guy. I think the course of events that changed our nation forever would’ve been far different. — Sarah Wood (@sarahwoodwriter) February 11, 2020

"I voted for your dad and wanted him to win, but I absolutely hated that thumbs down vote! We needed that vote and health care would be better today if it was a thumbs up! I know you adore you father and I think that is great!" another user said.

"I honestly wonder where we would be if your father won in 2000. I would have voted for him, and I am a dyed in the wool liberal. He was a great man, and an important example for our nation in the future. I think of him often," someone else wrote.

LOOK what THIS Republican Party now have done to us!! "Trump says supporters could 'demand' he not leave office after two terms

WASHINGTON — In tweets on Sunday morning, President Donald Trump suggested supporters might not want him to leave office after two terms." — Jo (@jujo28) February 11, 2020

"I think often about how different our country would be if your dad was still alive today. As a cancer survivor, I called your dad's office so many times when the Senate was attempting to overturn the ACA. When he gave his thumb down, I literally CRIED MY EYES OUT," another user added.

"My time working on your Dad’s NH primary campaign in 2000 and 08 are among my proudest, most memorable moments. The 2000 campaign was magic- or as he said- like catching lightning in a bottle. And his jokes! OMG. He could work a room," one last person said.