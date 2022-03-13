Who Is Rosalia? What to Know About Newest ‘SNL’ Musical Guest

Spanish singer Rosalía made her Saturday Night Live musical debut this weekend alongside The Batman‘s Zoe Kravitz as host, and the “LA FAMA” singer continued to grow her fan base with her enthralling performances. The 28-year-old has been gathering acclaim in the music industry over the last few years, bringing her own fresh sound while also collaborating with artists like The Weeknd and Bad Bunny. As her star power continues to take over the world, here are a few things you need to know if you’re new to the music of Rosalía.

Flamenco Influences

Born Rosalía Vila Tobella in Sant Esteve Sesrovires, Barcelona, the artist fuses traditional flamenco sound with hip hop and pop elements. “My music wouldn’t make sense without flamenco,” she told Dazed. “That’s my base – flamenco is the classical foundation I chose to build my music on. I fell in love with this music genre when I was 13 and since then, I’ve never stopped exploring it. Flamenco inspiration is, above all, the frame I compose my music within.”

Famous Collaborators

Rosalía has become a hot commodity, and other artists are seeking out her unique sound. She’s worked with J Balvin on their hit, “Con Altura,” and appeared on the track “Brillo” on his 2018 album, Vibras. She also sang on “Barefoot in the Park” from James Blake’s 2019 album, Assume Form. She also duetted Billie Eilish on “Lo Vas a Olvidar” and appeared in the “WAP” music video alongside Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

A Burgeoning Movie Career

On top of music, Rosalía also made her film debut in Pain and Glory alongside stars Penélope Cruz and Antonia Banderas. She currently doesn’t have any movies in the works now, choosing to focus on her music, but staring out In a film by Oscar-winning director Pedro Almodóvar is a huge first step.

Award Winning

Rosalía is also an award winner, crushing at the Latin Grammys and scooping up 2 Video Music Awards in 2019. Her career has been on the rise for years now.

Proud of Her Heritage

During her VMAs acceptance speech, Rosalía spoke about her love for her Spanish roots. “I come from Barcelona. I’m so happy to be here representing where I come from and representing my culture…Thank you for allowing me to perform tonight singing in Spanish,” she said. “I’m super proud of being Latino right now.”