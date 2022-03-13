Rosalia Shares Hilarious Story About Harry Styles Texting a Stranger Instead of Her Ahead of ‘SNL’ Debut

Spanish singer Rosalía is making her musical debut on SNL on March 12 alongside host Zoe Kravitz, and the Latin Grammy winner stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ahead of the exciting gig. During her interview, Rosalía shared a funny story involving Harry Styles and some missent texts. The “Con Altura” singer explained that she tends to change her phone number frequently while she’s in the studio in order to avoid distractions. However, this makes it difficult for her famous friends to track her down at times.

Rosalía told Fallon that Styles was trying to get In touch with her about a song of hers he loved, but she had changed her number. However, she didn’t realize that her old numbers were given away to new users after she was through with them. “So Harry Styles texts you, thinking it’s you, but someone else has the phone number?” Fallon asked, and Rosalía pulled out the screenshots as proof.

“I thought when you use a phone number, then it disappears,” she explained. “My friends thought that they were texting me [but] they were texting random people.” asking the audience “Can you believe he thought he was texting me?” In the screenshot, Styles texted the number telling who he thought was Rosalía that he thought her song was “beautiful.” The person texted back “I know my darling,” to which he replied, “Love it.”

After the person told Styles they loved him and he reciprocated, they revealed that It was a case of mistaken identity. “Haha sorry, you’re wrong,” they wrote. “I don’t know who you are.” When Styles expressed confusion, the person wrote back “This number belongs to someone before. But now it’s my number. So don’t bother me anymore. Good night. Thanks.” Hopefully, that person sees this interview and finds out that the wrong number texting them was Mr. Watermelon Sugar himself.