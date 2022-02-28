Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum Head to Zoe Kravitz’s ‘Batman’ Premiere Together

Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum are showing their support for Zoe Kravitz’s new film, The Batman. Tatum, who is reportedly dating Kravitz, and Momoa, the actor’s stepfather, took to social media to share that they were preparing to see the star in The Batman, in which she stars as Catwoman. The post comes on the heels of reports that Momoa may be giving his relationship with Kravitz’s mother, Lisa Bonet, another shot.

On Instagram, Momoa posted a couple of photos of himself and Tatum hanging out before attending The Batman premiere. The Aquaman star began his post by sharing how excited he and Tatum are to see “Zozo” a.k.a. Kravitz in the film. He then went on to share how proud he is of his daughter. Momoa also shared some kind words to The Batman team, including Adam Weitsman and Dave Osokow “for making this happen at the last minute.” The actor ended his caption by thanking Warner Bros. Pictures for the invite and signed off with his and Tatum’s initials.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Both Tatum and Momoa share a big connection to Kravitz. Tatum was first linked with Kravitz in January, which is when he was cast in her directorial debut, Pussy Island, per PEOPLE. The pair later went Instagram official on Halloween in 2021 when they posted photos of their Taxi Driver couples costume. While they have kept mum when it comes to speaking out on their relationship, Kravitz did address those romance rumors in mid-February during an interview with ELLE. She shared a brief statement about how things are going between them, saying, “I’m happy.”

Momoa has been in Kravitz’s life ever since he began dating her mom, Bonet, in 2005. Bonet and Momoa share two children together, daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf, and wed in 2017. Although, fans were shocked to learn in January that they were going their separate ways. Momoa took to Instagram to release a statement that read, “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times. A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.” That statement has since been deleted.

However, over a month after sharing that statement, it was reported that their relationship might be back on. Hollywood Life reported that the two are working on their relationship and that they’re even living together again. A source said to be a friend of Momoa’s told the publication, “They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.” The insider added, “Everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around.”