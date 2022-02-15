Zoe Kravitz Reveals Her Feelings About Rumored Channing Tatum Romance

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum may just be Hollywood’s next power couple. For the latest issue of ELLE, Kravitz spoke about her rumored relationship with the Magic Mike star. According to Kravitz, she’s “happy” in her personal life at the moment.

When asked how things are going between her and Tatum, Kravitz said, “I’m happy.” She also touched upon how she’s directing him for her directorial debut, Pussy Island. The Kimi star said that she’s looking forward to seeing Tatum in a totally different light in the film, teasing that it’s set to be one of his darkest roles yet.

“Looking at his work and hearing him speak about Magic Mike and the live show, I’m like, ‘I think he’s a feminist. You need to be so far from who this is, where it’s not scary,’” Kravitz said. “And I don’t think we’ve ever seen him play someone dark. I’m excited to see him do that.” She also said that Tatum was her “first choice” for the role and that she wrote his character with him in mind. The film is currently aiming to begin production this summer.

The 33-year-old star not only spoke about her relationship with Tatum, but she also addressed her divorce from Karl Glusman, whom she wed in June 2019. Kravitz and Glusman’s divorce was finalized in August 2021 after a little over a year of marriage. She initially filed for divorce in January 2021. As for how she’s doing post-divorce, she’s looking forward to whatever life has in store for her. Additionally, she even mentioned that she’s in a good place when it comes to the many relationships in her life.

“I feel optimistic about life, and I think that comes hand in hand with it. All my relationships in life—my friendships, my romantic relationships, my family—the journey is learning how to show up honestly,” she told the outlet. “Sometimes we can’t show up, and that’s okay as long as we know how to communicate that we love those people. That’s the 20-year-old who’s like, ‘I can do it all. I can do it all. I can do it all.’ And now I’m in a place where whatever I’m feeling is okay, wherever I’m at is okay.”