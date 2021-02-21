'SNL': Bad Bunny Brings Rosalia for Memorable 'La Noche De Anoche' Performance

✖

Bad Bunny joined host Rege-Jean Page on the Saturday Night Live stage as this weekend's musical guest where he performed his sultry hit "La Noche De Anoche" with Rosalia, as well as another song from his latest album El Último Tour del Mundo. The latter of which broke a record, earning him the first studio LP entirely in Spanish to be listed on the Billboard Top 200 chart.

Fans of the performer were excited for the SNL appearance, especially after Rosalia's appearance was teased. The performance itself did not disappoint and some even pointed out the chemistry between the two performers.

Before the performance, Bad Bunny's name also inspired some laughs as the host and Melissa Villaseñor from the SNL cast brainstormed similar nicknames in a new promo. "I think I'm gonna go by 'Bad Melissa' now," said Villaseñor, an SNL castmember known for her impressions. "Cool, I'm gonna go by 'Regé-Jean Bunny," Page quips in response. "Bad Bunny is already cool, so I’m gonna keep it," the Reggaeton star says.

In the end, fans were very satisfied with Bad Bunny's SNL presence. Many didn't hesitate to say they couldn't understand the lyrics, but they were still enthralled with the performance. It's safe to say that his success to this point isn't a surprise.

me not understanding a word bad bunny is saying but fan-girling anyway #snl pic.twitter.com/tmXrwCEDKo — petty betty (@ghost_realtor) February 21, 2021

Not me getting so gassed up over Bad Bunny and ROSALIA’s performance right now #SNL pic.twitter.com/jTB40up2cO — ✨ (@DisasterMoviefa) February 21, 2021

This year, the artist is nominated for two Grammy awards: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Un Dia," and Best Latin Pop or Urban Album for YHLQMDLG. The former nom serves as his first nod in the pop category. Throughout his career so far, he's earned a total of five nominations. While he hasn't won yet at the American Grammys he holds two Latin Grammy awards. In 2020, he took home a golden trophy for Best Reggaeton performance and another in 2019 for Urban Music Album.

Outside of the music arena, the rapper could also be making his way to the Wrestlemania stage soon. After becoming the 24/7 champion by pinning Akira on a recent episode of WWE Raw, the interaction sparked conversations of him joining the slate of match-ups in Tampa, Florida. "Conversation with a source recently stated the latest WrestleMania creative meeting had Edge v Reigns, Belair v Banks, Orton v Wyatt, Bad Bunny Tag on the books w/ nearly everything else open, including the WWE title matchup. Same source stressed nothing is set in stone however," Wrestle Votes tweeted on Friday. If Bad Bunny does earn a match, he'll become the first singer to have a sanctioned match at Wrestlemania.