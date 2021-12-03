Taylor Swift Honors Music Legend With Flowers and Note After Breaking 50-Year-Billboard Record

Taylor Swift has had an enormous year, most recently due to the release of , the re-recording of her 2012 album. Red (Taylor’s Version) Includes a number of new-to-fans songs as well, Including a long-rumored 10-minute version of her break-up ballad “All Too Well“.

The fan-favorite song was an instant hit, reaching the top of the BIllboard 100 charts despite the original version topping out at No. 80 during the album’s first release. Not only that but the song became the longest song to ever reach No. 1, knocking Don McLean’s 1971 classic “American Pie” out of that spot after 50 years. To honor the classic singer-songwriter, Swift sent flowers and a handwritten note to McLean, a gesture that he acknowledged on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/donmclean/status/1466154845526794246?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“What a classy artist!Thank you [Taylor Swift] for the flowers & note!” McClean tweeted alongside photos of the gift. “Don, I will never forget that I’m standing on the shoulders of giants,” Swift’s note read. “Your music has been so important to me. Sending love [from] one writer of LONG SONGS to another. Your fan, Taylor.”

Alongside the album’s release, Swift also directed and released a short film of the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien. The song allegedly documents Swift’s relationship with ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal. Swift also served as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Nov. 14 alongside host Jonathan Majors, and she switched up the usual SNL two-song format. Because of the length of this new version of “All Too Well,” it was the only song that Swift performed during her episode outside of a hilarious turn in the “Three Sad Virgins” skit. Swift took the stage in a simple black outfit and signature red lipstick and performed the song with her band. The short film played behind her while she sang.

In an interview on Late Night, Swift was asked about the people that she wrote her songs about. “I wonder if there are people who might think that they were the one you were singing about, if it’s easier or far, far worse for them 10 years later,” host Seth Meyers asked. “I haven’t thought about their experience, to be honest,” Swift admitted. “That’s the biggest burn,” Meyers laughingly replied. “I think there’s nothing they’d rather hear less.”