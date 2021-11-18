Jake Gyllenhaal’s Alleged Cat Account Weighs in on Taylor Swift’s Re-Release of ‘All Too Well’

It’s hard to imagine a person in Hollywood having a worse week than Jake Gyllenhaal. Taylor Swift, who dated Gyllenhaal in 2012, is dominating the news cycle with the re-release of her album Red (Taylor’s Version), including a new 10-minute version of the song “All Too Well,” which is a searing look into their doomed relationship. Swift performed this new version of the song on and also released a new short film that she directed starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien as thinly veiled versions of the former couple.

Gyllenhaal has yet to comment on the backlash that has come his way since the music dropped, but a cat Instagram account that he allegedly runs did do a couple of posts on the matter. According to BuzzFeed, Ms. Fluffle Stiltskin is rumored to be Gyllenhaal’s cat and that he is the person who runs the account. “MEOUCH – y’all need to calm down and stop cyber bullying,” the account posted on Nov. 16, which could be read as a response to the strong responses by Swifties against Gyllenhaal since the album dropped.

However, whoever runs the Fluffle Stiltskin account denied that Gyllenhaal was behind It, pointing out that allegedly the actor does not have a cat. “So let me see if I have this straight.. humans use the internet to send me messages thinking that I’m Jake’s cat but they don’t use the same internet to figure out that Jake doesn’t have a cat,” the account posted on Nov. 17. “Not gonna lie, starting to fear for this species.”

At this point, Gyllenhaal hasn’t spoken publicly about “All Too Well,” and to be fair, Swift has never outright named him as the subject. According to a report by E! News, the song, the new music video, and all the fan speculation is completely off of Gyllenhaal’s radar. Hopefully, that doesn’t infuriate fans even further. “Jake has no interest in any of it,” a source close to Gyllenhaal said. “He doesn’t read gossip or pay any attention to that. He’s living his life and focused on himself. He’s ignoring all of the noise.”