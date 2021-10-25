‘The Harder They Fall’: Jonathan Majors Details What to Expect From Netflix Western Film (Exclusive)

The Harder They Fall is a movie that brings something different to the table. The new Netflix film focuses on Black cowboys and outlaws in the 1800s and includes an all-star cast. PopCulture.com recently spoke to Jonathan Majors who stars as Nat Love in The Harder they Fall, and he revealed what drew him to the film.

“When I read it, I felt this was an impossible character, Nat Love was, because of what was being asked of him, all the people he got to interact with, it just seemed unreal to me,” Majors told PopCulture. “Yeah, you add on top of that, that all our heroes, all our characters are part of the African American, I guess, the African diaspora. I thought, ‘Well, that’s just a beautiful thought. I’d like to be part of that.’”

The Harder They Fall is a fictional story, but Nat Love was a real cowboy. The film focuses on Love and his crew battling Rufus Black, who is played by Idris Elba. “The magnitude of his presence is new and he has such command over his energetic output,” Majors said when talking about working with Elba. “I’ve watched and I’ve felt it ebb and flow in a scene in a moment.”

“I remember in the final scene, actually, he said something to me, he actually said something to our director, Jeymes, he said, ‘We’ve got to get back,’ and he was talking about something that’s happening on the other side of the camera in regards to the performance on my end, that he was seeing something that I was doing and he felt that he wanted to make sure that was in the movie, that big brother-ship, looking after the film and looking after the younger actor and the younger man in the moment. That’s a little story about how tight we became.”

The Harder they Fall will start streaming on Netflix on Nov. 3 but can be seen in theatres now. Majors believes viewers will not be disappointed in the film that stars himself, Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, Edi Gathegi, Deon Cole and Delroy Lindo, just to name a few. “It is a buffet of entertainment, a buffet of catharsis, a buffet of historical relevance and zeitgeist contributing factors,” Majors said. “The music is the music. The way we cooperate in order to build the story, the way we collaborated in order to chisel out this statue that is The Harder They Fall. You will get a lot. There’s a lot there. If you want gluten-free, watch this scene. If you want meat, watch this scene. It’s all there, it’s all there.”