Taylor Swift Announces Re-Release of 'Red' for This Fall

Taylor Swift revealed that the next album she will be rerecording and rereleasing is 2012's Red. The "Willow" singer took to social media to share the news, announcing that Red (Taylor's Version) will be released on November 19, much to the delight of her fans. The new version of the album will include 30 songs from that era, including the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" that has become part of Swiftie lore over the years.

"I’ve always said that the world is a different place for the heartbroken," Swift wrote in her announcement. "It moves on a different axis, at a different speed. Time skips backwards and forwards fleetingly. The heartbroken might go through thousands of micro-emotions a day trying to figure out how to get through it without picking up the phone to hear that old familiar voice. In the land of heartbreak, moments of strength, independence, and devil-may-care rebellion are intricately woven together with grief, paralyzing vulnerability and hopelessness. Imagining your future might always take you on a detour back to the past."

"Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person," Swift continued. "It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators. And I’m not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way."

While fans initially thought that 1989 would be the next album to get the Taylor's Version treatment, they were absolutely thrilled at the announcement and caused Swift to trend on Twitter. "NOT TO BE DRAMATIC BUT I HAVE BEEN WAITING ALL MY LIFE FOR ALL TOO WELL 10 MINUTE VERSION WHAT THE ACTUAL F--- TAYLOR SWIFT," wrote one ecstatic fan. "Taylor Swift releasing RED in November after all our Summer flings fully come to an end is a declaration of war," wrote another.

Swift released her first rerecording in April with Fearless (Taylor's Version) as part of her long-running dispute with her old label Big Machine Records' new owner Scooter Braun over the rights to her master recordings. When Swift lost control of her masters, she decided to rerecord them once she was legally allowed to in order to retain ownership of her work.