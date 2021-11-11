Taylor Swift Shares the First Look Poster for Her Short Film ‘All Too Well’ With Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink

There are few fandoms that are fed as well as Swifties, and Taylor Swift Is doubling down this week with the release of Red (Taylor’s Version). Swift has been rerecording her earlier albums since losing ownership of the masters to Scooter Braun and releasing new versions that she owns outright. Her first rerelease, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), came out on April 9, and Red (Taylor’s Version), which hits shelves and streamers on Nov. 12, is the second In the massive project.

Red was originally released In 2012, and one of the fan-favorite songs from the album was All Too Well, an emotional ballad that allegedly chronicles Swift’s relationship with ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal. Red (Taylor’s Version) contains a long-rumored 10-minute version of the song, and Swift is also releasing a short film that she directed herself. The short film will hit Youtube at 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 12 and stars Swift, Sadie Sink, and Dylan O’Brien. Swift released a teaser trailer and a poster for the short film to tease fan anticipation.

Swift shared the poster on social media on Thursday, writing “Shot on 35mm film with cinematography by the brilliant [Rina Yang]. Plan your watch parties or grab your blanket and curl up into a ball. However you want to watch All Too Well The Short Film, it’ll be out tomorrow on YouTube at 7pm Eastern. [single tear emoji]”

There hasn’t been an official announcement about what the short film’s plot will be, but Swift is famous for leaving Easter eggs for her fans. Sink, 19, and O’Brien, 30, are similar ages to Swift and Gyllenhaal when they dated in 2010. The teaser trailer also features a car driving through an autumn setting, a reference to the “All Too Well” lyrics “We’re singing in the car, getting lost upstate/ Autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place.” These hints have led fans to think that It will be a creative retelling of Swift and Gyllenhaal’s relationship.