Spice Girls Member Melanie C Opens up About Sexuality, LGBTQ Community

Pop icon and Spice Girl Sporty Spice, a.k.a. Mel C, a.k.a. Melanie Chisolm, has opened up about the longtime speculation about her sexuality and whether she is a member of the LGBTQ+ community. While Mel C didn't explicitly label her sexuality, she explained to Closer magazine that she "doesn't mind" all of the questions. "I have friends who have only got to know me later on and they’re like, 'There was no question in my mind that you were a lesbian,'" she explained.

Chisolm continued, explaining that while she "feels very much a part" of the LGBTQ+ community, she hasn't given her sexual orientation a lot of thought. "It’s so funny, I’ve had lesbians say to me, “You are a lesbian,'" Chisolm said. "And I’m like, 'I’m so confused, I don’t think I am, but maybe I am?' I don’t give it much thought."

Ultimately, Chisolm doesn't feel comfortable with labels. "I work a lot with the LGBTQ+ community and I very much feel part of that community, even though I really don’t fit into any of those labels," she explained. "But, I really don’t mind being called a lesbian. There have been times in my life where I’ve thought, 'I wish I was a lesbian.'"

This is not the first time that the sexuality of a Spice Girl has been a topic of discussion. Mel B told Piers Morgan in 2019 that she and Geri Horner (née Halliwell) had a sexual encounter many years prior. "She's going to hate me for this because she's all posh in her country house and her husband," Brown said. "But it's a fact. It just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it... It was just that once, and hopefully when Geri gets asked that, which hopefully she will after this, she won't deny it. Because it was just a fun thing.

Horner did deny it, releasing a statement expressing her frustration with Brown's story. "It has been very disappointing to read about all these rumours again, especially on Mother's Day of all days," Horner's rep said. "She would like you to know that what has been reported recently is simply not true and has been very hurtful to her family."

"I did the interview, but I just texted her and said: 'I admitted on Piers that we had a little bit of a thing but don't worry about it, it was all tongue in cheek and I didn't go into detail,'" Brown said later on. "I said: 'This was pre your husband, pre your baby, pre one of my babies. It's fine.' I don't know why everyone's making such a big deal about it.'"