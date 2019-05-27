Spice Girls Strip Down, Take Shots to Celebrate Reunion Tour

The Spice Girls kicked off their reunion tour in Dublin, Ireland on Friday night, with group members Emma Bunton, Mel B, Mel C and Geri Halliwell taking the stage minus Victoria Beckham, who is not a part of the trek.

After the show, each member had her own way of recovering, with Mel C shown slipping into an ice bath in a Spice World hoodie and black bikini bottoms.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Being Sporty Spice is a lot of maintenance,” she said in an Instagram Story. “I’m quite stiff after our first show last night in Dublin. Thank you it was epic.”

The singer then documented herself pouring ice into a bathtub before stepping into the frigid water, which she didn’t seem too happy to do.

“It’s okay. I’ve only got to sit here for 10 minutes,” she said, adding, “‘It’s fine!’”

According to the Daily Mail, the group also capped off the show by buying tequila shots for their whole production crew including the dancers, choreographers, techs and stage management. Mel B was also spotted in one video demanding “shots right now!”

While the women were celebrating, many fans were left disappointed after the show, which reportedly suffered from extremely poor sound quality, according to fans in attendance.

There’s something wrong when the crowd at @spicegirls concert are all sitting down because no one has a clue what song is on because the sound really is THAT bad. @mcd_productions @CrokePark @IrishTimes @LovinDublin #SpiceWorldTour #SpiceGirl pic.twitter.com/QkENc7BJ8Y — Sabrina Egerton (@sabrinasstyle_) May 24, 2019

The #spicegirls put on a fabulous show tonight. But am really surprised that nobody seems to be talking about how poor the sound was. Could hardly make out the words they were saying at times. Was worst sound I’ve ever heard at a concert pic.twitter.com/UnKsi3B4Wo — Louise Sullivan (@lousul) May 24, 2019

Too bad you can’t hear a thing. The sound is awful. Was perfect for Jess Glynn & is horrific now. Loads of people leaving. — Yvonne Rossiter (@msvonage) May 24, 2019

Sound was just awful! Couldn’t hear them sing and the odd time the mic sound would spike and give feedback making it even worse! Lucky they’ve such iconic songs that we just got on with it! — amanda crabbe (@amandacrabbe) May 25, 2019

Mel B later addressed the issue on her Instagram, writing, “Thank you for attending our show tonight in Dublin. We will see you in Cardiff and hopefully the vocals and sound will be much, much better… Pfft.”

The Spice World — 2019 Tour will next travel to Cardiff, Wales on May 27 before a series of dates in England and Scotland.

Photo Credit: Getty / Dave J Hogan