Spice Girls Strip Down, Take Shots to Celebrate Reunion Tour

The Spice Girls kicked off their reunion tour in Dublin, Ireland on Friday night, with group […]

The Spice Girls kicked off their reunion tour in Dublin, Ireland on Friday night, with group members Emma Bunton, Mel B, Mel C and Geri Halliwell taking the stage minus Victoria Beckham, who is not a part of the trek.

After the show, each member had her own way of recovering, with Mel C shown slipping into an ice bath in a Spice World hoodie and black bikini bottoms.

“Being Sporty Spice is a lot of maintenance,” she said in an Instagram Story. “I’m quite stiff after our first show last night in Dublin. Thank you it was epic.”

The singer then documented herself pouring ice into a bathtub before stepping into the frigid water, which she didn’t seem too happy to do.

“It’s okay. I’ve only got to sit here for 10 minutes,” she said, adding, “‘It’s fine!’”

According to the Daily Mail, the group also capped off the show by buying tequila shots for their whole production crew including the dancers, choreographers, techs and stage management. Mel B was also spotted in one video demanding “shots right now!”

While the women were celebrating, many fans were left disappointed after the show, which reportedly suffered from extremely poor sound quality, according to fans in attendance.

Mel B later addressed the issue on her Instagram, writing, “Thank you for attending our show tonight in Dublin. We will see you in Cardiff and hopefully the vocals and sound will be much, much better… Pfft.”

The Spice World — 2019 Tour will next travel to Cardiff, Wales on May 27 before a series of dates in England and Scotland.

Photo Credit: Getty / Dave J Hogan

