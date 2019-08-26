Mel B Tells Fans She Wants to Sleep With Baby Spice Emma Bunton in Explosive Remarks During Concert

Spice Girls member Mel B recently made some explosive remarks while on stage, telling fans that she wants to “sleep With Baby Spice” Emma Bunton. According to the Daily Mail, the singer was joking with the crowd at her Brutally Honest & Fabulous Show, which was held at the Leeds Grand Theatre on Sunday night, and playing a game of “sleep with, marry or kill” when she made the comments. The 43-year-old went on to quip that she would “marry” Mel C, and “kill” both Geri Horner and Victoria Beckham.

The comments come just months after a controversial situation among the ladies when Mel B claimed that she and Horner — formerly Geri Halliwell — previously had a sexual encounter many years ago.

During an interview with Piers Morgan Mel B opened up about the situation, with the host asking, “Did you or didn’t you with Geri Halliwell…did you sleep with her?” Mel B then replied, “Yeah, we all slept in a bed together but not ‘like that’ all of us.”

“Did you sleep with Geri ‘like that?‘ ” Piers pressed, prompting Mel B responded, “She’s going to hate me for this because she’s all posh in her country house and her husband. But it’s a fact. It just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it.”

“It was just that once,” Brown went on to say. “And hopefully when Geri gets asked that, which hopefully she will after this, she won’t deny it. Because it was just a fun thing.”

Horner has since denied Brown’s recollection of the events, issuing a statement through her representation that read, “It has been very disappointing to read about all these rumours again, especially on Mother’s Day of all days. She would like you to know that what has been reported recently is simply not true and has been very hurtful to her family.”

Mel B later addressed how the relationship between her and Horner was in the wake of the situation, explaining, “I did the interview, but I just texted her and said: ‘I admitted on Piers that we had a little bit of a thing but don’t worry about it, it was all tongue in cheek and I didn’t go into detail.’ “

“I said: ‘This was pre your husband, pre your baby, pre one of my babies. It’s fine.’ I don’t know why everyone’s making such a big deal about it,” she continued.

“We had a long conversation,” Brown added. “She texted me the night of [the interview] and then we spoke at length today – amongst other things cos we’re getting ready for tour right now.”