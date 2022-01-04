Jimmy Fallon Tests Positive for COVID-19

Comedian Jimmy Fallon tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19, the Tonight Show host revealed on Instagram hours before he was set to take a new episode. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was scheduled to return Monday night with Anthony Anderson, Adam Devine, and singer Carly Pearce. Fallon shared a picture of himself sitting in NBC’s isolation room, which has the Diff’rent Strokes quote “What ‘chu talkin’ about Willis?” printed on the doors.

“Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid,” Fallon wrote on Instagram. “I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms. Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed. Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job – and also thanks for putting me in the ‘What ‘chu talkin’ about Willis?’ isolation room when they told me the news.”

NBC has a full week of new episodes scheduled for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week. Milo Ventimiglia, Sabrina Carpenter and singer Yola were scheduled for Tuesday, while Cate Blanchett is on the show Wednesday. Kenan Thompson and Ell Fanning were set to stop by on Thursday, while the cast of Queer Eye was scheduled to appear on Friday.

Fallon’s newest show That’s My Jam also premieres in its regular timeslot on Monday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. The series features two teams of celebrities playing music-themed games from The Tonight Show for charity. In an interview with USA Today, Fallon said the idea for the show had been in the works for years but was postponed because of the pandemic. He also insisted on hosting it instead of just staying behind the scenes as a producer.

“I just knew what the show was. I had a vision of it, and I thought it’d be faster and more efficient if I just hosted it,” he said. “I know where this is going to go, and I’ve done these games on The Tonight Show, and I think it would be more efficient if I just hosted it. Who knows if I’ll host the next season, but just to kick it off. I also have the relationships with all these guests. So I thought that would be the smartest move.”