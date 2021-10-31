Harry Styles Dresses as Dorothy From ‘Wizard of Oz’ During Madison Square Garden Concert

Harry Styles dressed up as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz on Saturday night for a Halloween-themed concert on his acclaimed tour. He performed at Madison Square Garden in New York City for a show he called the “Harryween Fancy Dress Party.” In his festive ensemble, it was a natural fit for him to perform a cover of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

Styles got every detail of his Dorothy costume dialed in for Saturday night’s show, including a blue checkered dress, red ruby slippers and a thick layer of makeup that would have made Judy Garland proud. His cover of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” was the highlight of the night, according to many attendees on social media, but of course, he performed all the hits from his own solo album as well. The show included guest appearances by Orville Peck and Madison Cunningham.

Styles is currently traveling the country for his “Love on Tour” performances, which began in early September in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is scheduled to keep up this pace until the end of November, with sold-out shows in huge venues all over the U.S. Already, he has had celebrity guest appearances and unique gimmicks to differentiate one show from another.

Many of the venues Styles has performed at have had strict COVID-19 protocols, requiring guests to either show proof of vaccination or show a recent negative test result for the coronavirus. On the first night in Las Vegas, Styles thanked fans for complying, signaling to many that he supported these kinds of measures in general.

“I want to thank you guys for getting vaccinated or tested to be able to come here tonight,” he told the crowd at the time. “The staff on the entire ‘Love On Tour’ team has done the same and we are all taking the precautions we can to make sure these shows can happen safely. I know things are a bit different, but in order to protect each other, I also ask that you do your part by keeping your masks on while in the building and during the show.”

Harry Styles, dressed as Dorothy, waving and dancing with a Pride flag. We won. #Harryween 🎃

“I’ve always found that you can tell the most about a person from their eyes anyway,” Styles added. “Treat people with kindness. I love you and I’ll see you very soon.”

Styles has one more show in New York City on Sunday night before moving on with his tour. His next few dates take him through the midwest and back out to the Pacific northwest, then down the west coast. Visit his website for information and ticket sales where available.