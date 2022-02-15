Zoe Kravitz Blasts Criticism of Revealing Met Gala 2021 Look

Zoe Kravitz has something to say to those who criticized her 2021 Met Gala look. The actor turned heads when she debuted the look in September, wearing a see-through Saint Laurent dress. Now, during an interview with ELLE, Kravitz addressed the criticism and hit back against those who had anything negative to say about her attire.

Kravitz said that the trolls who left negative comments on her outfit would be wise to understand that their words can hurt. She explained, “The fact that people don’t think what they say affects a celebrity because you’re not a person to them is crazy. I’m a human being. I want to f—ing defend myself.” TooFab noted that she did defend herself at the time after one individual commented that she appeared to be “practically naked.” She wrote, “Being uncomfortable with the human body is colonization / brainwashing. It’s just a body. We all got em.”

Kravitz subsequently deleted the image of herself in the gown from her Instagram account. Unfortunately, the ordeal left her questioning herself, as she recalled, “The fact that I’m like, ‘Should I have not worn that?’ No, I do what I want to do, and I make what I want to make, and if I’m now starting to be afraid of what other people are going to say or think, I’m no longer doing my job as an artist.”

This wasn’t Kravitz’s only revelation in the interview. She also addressed the romance rumors between herself and Channing Tatum. While she didn’t expressly confirm that they’re an item, she did say, when asked about the relationship, that she’s “happy.” Additionally, Kravitz also praised Tatum as she spoke about how he’ll appear in her directorial debut, Pussy Island.

“Looking at his work and hearing him speak about Magic Mike and the live show, I’m like, ‘I think he’s a feminist. You need to be so far from who this is, where it’s not scary,’” Kravitz said. “And I don’t think we’ve ever seen him play someone dark. I’m excited to see him do that.” She went on to say that Tatum was her “first choice” for the role and that she even wrote the character with him in mind. Pussy Island is set to begin filming this summer.