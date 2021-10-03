Harry Styles Confirms Meaning Behind ‘Watermelon Sugar’ in Middle of Concert

Harry Styles recently hit the road for Love on Tour, and at his concert stop in Nashville, the pop star definitively clear up some rumors about one of his biggest hits. Styles released “Watermelon Sugar” in 2019 as a single from his acclaimed album Fine Line and the subsequent music video left little doubt about what actually “tastes like strawberries.” While Styles has played it coy in the past over the meaning of the lyrics, he left little to the imagination for the Nashville audience.

“This song is about,” Styles began. “It doesn’t really matter what it’s about. It’s about, uh, the sweetness of life.” However, he decided to give a more explicit answer immediately after. “It’s also about the female orgasm, but that’s totally different,” Styles quipped as fans lost their minds. “It’s not really relevant.”

Styles was previously asked about the song’s meaning in a 2019 Interview with Beats 1 DJ Zane Lowe, who said “‘Watermelon Sugar,’ which at this point is out, and everyone’s kind of figured out what it’s about,” before guessing that it was about “the joys of mutually appreciated oral pleasure.” Styles replied that “Is that what it’s about? I don’t know.” Lowe then said “That’s what everyone’s saying. Always good to leave it open to interpretation,” to which Styles agreed.

Styles also commented on the meaning during his NPR Tiny Desk Concert, saying “It’s kind of about that initial, I guess, euphoria of when you start seeing someone or sleeping with someone or just like being around someone and you have that kind of excitement about them.”

Styles has been making headlines this year after starting an affair with his Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde. Wilde was previously engaged to Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis. “Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set,” an insider told Us Weekly. “It was only a matter of time before they got together.” Although sources close to the couple claimed that they had long broken up by the time Wilde and Styles got together, the timeline remains a bit fuzzy.