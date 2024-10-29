Panic! At The Disco Returning for Major Festival Performance Two Years After Breaking Up

Two years after breaking up, iconic pop-punk/emo band Panic! At The Disco is coming back! There’s a catch, however… It’s just for one music festival performance. But, it’s going to be a doozy of a show that old-school fans of the band will be thrilled over.

On Tuesday, the band announced that they will be returning for a headlining set at When We Were Young Fest 2025, and they’ll be playing their debut album in its entirety. “Ladies and gentlemen, we proudly present a picaresque score of passing fancy, the band wrote in an Instagram post. “Next year marks the 20th anniversary of A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out.”

“On October 18th, 2025, Panic! returns home to Las Vegas for one special night at When We Were Young Fest to perform the album in its entirety (along with some of your other favorite Panic! At The Disco songs),” PATD added, then sharing, “Presale starts Friday, November 1st at 10 am PT through whenwewereyoungfestival.com General on sale starts Friday at 2 pm PT.”

The band concluded their message, “Get ready, because it’s time to dance and it’s only happening in Vegas!”

Panic! at the Disco was undeniably a huge part of the rise of the 2000s emo scene, alongside bands like Fall Out Boy, Paramore, and My Chemical Romance. Singer Brendon Urie first formed Panic! at the Disco with childhood friends Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith, and Brent Wilson, in 2004.

They quickly caught the eye of Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz who made them the first band signed to Decaydance Records, his Fueled by Ramen imprint label. During their career, Panic! at the Disco released a total of seven studio albums: the first four as a band and the last three — including the final abum, 2022’s Viva Las Vengeance — as a solo act for Urie.

In 2023, Urie announced that Panic! at the Disco was ending for good, saying that “sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin.” While there’s no guarantee that the band will return for more concerts after WWWY25, fans can always hope!