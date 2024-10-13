2000s Rock Band’s Major Music Festival Performance Canceled: The All-American Rejects Address When We Were Young Status

Pop-punk artists The All-American Rejects have announced their withdrawal from the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas. The band, known for hits like “Swing Swing” and “Gives You Hell,” shared the news with fans on Friday, citing issues with the festival’s new management as the primary reason for their cancellation.

The All-American Rejects were slated to perform at the nostalgia-driven festival, scheduled for Oct. 19 and 20, alongside other major acts from the early 2000s rock scene. The event, which has garnered significant attention for its lineup of bands performing their most iconic albums in full, will still feature headliners My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy, among others, according to Rolling Stone.

In a statement posted on their social media platforms, the band expressed their disappointment and explained the circumstances leading to their decision. “It is with deep sadness and disappointment that we have to announce that we will no longer be playing When We Were Young festival next weekend,” the band began. They continued, “We have spent months tirelessly preparing a once-in-a-lifetime show that we were so excited to bring to you. However, there has been a management change within the WWWY operation, and they are no longer able to accommodate us in the previously agreed upon line-up, which has made it impossible for us to continue.”

The band’s planned performance was to feature their self-titled 2002 debut album, which includes fan favorites like “The Last Song,” and “Time Still Stands.” This album-centric approach aligns with the festival’s theme, where other acts are set to perform their most recognized albums from start to finish.

However, it’s worth noting that there had been some confusion regarding the band’s setlist prior to this announcement. In an interview last month, frontman Tyson Ritter had stated that the band never agreed to play their debut album in full, suggesting instead that they would perform a greatest hits set. “The people who booked the show were looking for some angle to sell it,” Ritter said. “They didn’t consult with their artists beforehand. We’re playing a Rejects grand slam hit fest. We’re gonna play the set that you want to see.”

The band’s statement also addressed fans who had planned to travel long distances for the event. “We are especially devastated to not get to play for those of you who are traveling across the globe to witness the visual and sonic spectacle we have been brewing up in our cauldron,” they wrote. The Rejects also extended apologies to their crew members, stating, “We’d like to apologize to our amazing crew who have been working around the clock to make magic happen.”

Despite The All-American Rejects’ withdrawal, the When We Were Young Festival is still set to proceed as planned. The event will showcase a diverse lineup of emo and pop-punk acts that dominated the airwaves in the early to mid-2000s. My Chemical Romance is scheduled to perform their seminal album The Black Parade in its entirety, while Jimmy Eat World will play through Bleed American, and Pierce The Veil will showcase Collide With The Sky, per Stereogum.

Other notable acts on the bill include A Day to Remember, Simple Plan, and Dashboard Confessional. Festival organizers are expected to release set times this Monday, providing attendees with a clearer picture of the weekend’s schedule.

Currently, the When We Were Young Festival representatives have not responded to Rolling Stone’s requests for comment regarding The All-American Rejects’ cancellation or the reported management changes. The group is close to wrapping up its 2024 tour, with its final performance scheduled for Oct. 12 at the Arizona State Fair in Phoenix.