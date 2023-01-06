Fall Out Boy Rocker Engaged After Romantic Proposal

Congratulations are in order for Fall Out Boy drummer Andy Hurley. The famed drummer will soon be saying "I do" after getting engaged to his longtime girlfriend Meredith Allen. Hurley announced the engagement news just ahead of the new year in an Instagram post on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Simply captioned, "I'm marrying the love of my life," that post captured the moments just after Hurley dropped to one knee and popped the question outside of Tennessee's Franklin Theater. In the gallery of images, Hurley and his fiancée can be seen sharing a kiss, Alle sporting a new ring on her ring finger. In another image, the happy couple can be seen embracing one another as the theater's marquee reads, "Meredith, will you marry me??" Allen also confirmed the happy news on her own account, where she posted a similar slideshow, boasting, "the best movie was showing at [Frankling Theater]. We're engaged, y'all!" In a sweet message to Hurley, she wrote, "I love you so much [Andy Hurley] and I can't wait to spend forever with you as your wife."

The couple's engagement comes six years after they first started dating back in 2016, according to LoudWire. Since becoming an item, the pair have made frequent appearances on one another's social media posts. Allen, a hairstylist and makeup artist who has also been a promoter and DJ for Emo Nite, recently uploaded a photo and a video from their "Tenneesee Christmas" in December in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. She capped 2022 with a highlight of the year, which included several photos of herself and Hurley.

News of Hurley and Allen's engagement sparked a string of congratulatory posts. Commenting on Hurley's announcement, Mikey Way wrote, "Congrats you two," with David Allen Muise writing, "Let's go bud," alongside a fire emoji. Dan Andriano jumped in with, "Whoa congratulations you two!" Meanwhile, Bobby Maximus commented, "Amazing and love to you both."

The engagement comes amid an exciting time for Hurley, who first joined Fall Out Boy full-time in 2003 before spinning off the supergroup The Damned Things along with his bandmate Joe Trohman. Recently, Fall Out Boy has been teasing a possible follow-up album to 2018's M A N I A, per WIRX, including in a recent Christmas-themed claymation video.