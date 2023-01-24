Panic! at the Disco Officially Breaks Up, Brendon Urie Confirms

Longtime pop-rock band Panic! at the Disco is officially breaking up. The news was confirmed by band co-founder Brendon Urie, who is the only remaining member from Panic! at the Disco's early days. Urie shared the news in a lengthy post on Instagram, revealing that the band's upcoming European tour will be the last outing for the group.

"Well, it's been a hell of a journey," Urie began his note. "Growing up in Vegas I could've never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we've made along the way. But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin. We've been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard." He then revealed that he and his wife will soon soon welcome a new member to their family. "Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon," the singer exclaimed. "The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure.

Urie then went on to share the news that he is bringing his band to a close after nearly two decades. "That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more," he wrote. "Thank you all for your immense support over the years. I've sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can't put into words how much it has meant to us."

He continued, "Whether you've been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you. I am looking forward to seeing everyone in Europe and the UK for one last run together." Urie then concluded his message by writing, "I love you. I appreciate you. Thank you for existing."

Panic! at the Disco was undeniably a huge part of the '00s emo scene rise, alongside bands like Paramore and My Chemical Romance. Urie first formed Panic! at the Disco with childhood friends Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith, and Brent Wilson. They quickly caught the eye of Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz who made them the first bands signed to Decaydance Records, his Fueled by Ramen imprint label. Panic! at the Disco has released a total of seven studio albums: the first four as a band and the last three — including 2022's Viva Las Vengeance — as a solo act for Urie.