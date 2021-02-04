Panic! at the Disco Alum Brent Wilson Charged With Multiple Drug and Gun Felonies

✖

Former Panic! at the Disco bassist Brent Wilson is facing two felony charges after police pulled him over while driving in Las Vegas last month. Police stopped the band's original bassist on Jan. 22 after reportedly crossing three lanes of traffic without a turn signal, cutting off oncoming traffic, TMZ reports.

The officer said he saw a bag with a white substance sitting in Wilson's center console during the traffic stop. That prompted a search of the vehicle, during which police discovered "substances consistent with coke and heroin in his pockets and in the car," as well as a scale and baggies, the outlet reports. Officers also reportedly found a loaded handgun — a problem, since Wilson, 33, was on probation for a different offense.

Police booked him in jail and charged him with possession with intent to sell and possession of a gun by a prohibited person. Wilson's attorney told TMZ that it's "too early to make a call on the merits of the case."

Wilson has not worked with Panic! at the Disco for 15 years, with frontman Brendon Urie and the rest of the band firing him in May 2006 — two years after the band's formation — for what they deemed irresponsible behavior. He was replaced by Jon Walker, who left in 2009. Wilson asserted in June of 2006 that he was kicked out of the band via a phone call. "It was done as a phone call and the only person who spoke was [drummer Spencer Smith]," Wilson told MTV News at the time. "Apparently, Brendon and [guitarist Ryan Ross] were on the speakerphone too, but they didn't say a word. They never even said they were sorry." In response, Smith told MTV News that the band "made the decision based on Brent's lack of responsibility and the fact that he wasn't progressing musically with the band."

Panic! at the Disco recently made headlines when Urie demanded former President Donald Trump stop playing the band's music at his rallies. In June, he took to Twitter with a note for the Trump campaign after "High Hopes" played during a Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally — one that was especially controversial due to its timing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Telling the campaign bluntly, "Stop playing my song," Urie added in a subsequent tweet, "Dear Everyone Else, Donald Trump represents nothing we stand for. The highest hope we have is voting this monster out in November."