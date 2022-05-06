Sharon Osbourne Bedridden With COVID After Husband Ozzy Osbourne's Diagnosis

✖

Sharon Osbourne is recovering from bed while dealing with a case of COVID-19. On Wednesday, she posted a photo of herself in bed while hooked up to an IV. This comes on the heels of The Talk alum revealing that she, her husband Ozzy Osbourne, and their daughter Kelly Osbourne have all tested positive for COVID-19.

In the photo, Sharon flashes a peace sign for the camera. She can be seen laying in bed with her dog all while being hooked up to an IV. Sharon didn't mince words as she shared how she was feeling about being diagnosed with the illness. The talk show host captioned the post by writing simply, "F*ck Covid."

Sharon previously shared that her husband, Ozzy, tested positive for the illness and it then spread to the other members of their household including their daughter Kelly, per PEOPLE. While on The Talk UK, Sharon revealed Ozzy's diagnosis, saying, "I spoke to him and he's OK. I am very worried about Ozzy right now. We've gone two years without him catching COVID, and it's just Ozzy's luck he would get it now."

"It'll take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again, and I will be back [on the show] in a week… We're gonna get him a negative test by next week," Sharon added. Days later, she shared an update on how her husband was doing. She said on The Talk UK in a video that was posted a day before her latest COVID-19 photo, "He's doing much better. His temperature's now back to normal ... He's doing much better." At the time, she also added that Kelly tested positive for COVID-19, as well.

Since announcing Ozzy's own diagnosis, the Osbourne family has kept fans up to date on how he's been feeling. The rocker's son Jack Osbourne shared a video on Instagram that showcased Ozzy lying on the couch. He can be seen FaceTiming Sharon to ask about his dog Rocky, and Jack captioned the adorable video with, "Update: Dad is on the mend and still FaceTiming the dogs Thank you for all the love & support."