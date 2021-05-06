Ozzy Osbourne Reveals What 'Kept Him Alive' the Past 2 Years

✖

Over the past several years, Ozzy Osbourne has faced a number of health setbacks, including a fall that displaced metal rods in his back and the onset of Parkinson’s Disease, though there is one thing in particular that he credits for keeping him alive. The famed Black Sabbath legend opened up about his health struggles when speaking with Metal Hammer recently, revealing that his musical roots have helped keep him going.

Currently hard at work on his upcoming 13th album, Osbourne told the outlet that he has "done 15 tracks," Loudwire reports. According to Osbroune, focusing his attention on new music is what has "kept me alive you know." He noted that "the past two years I've been in a terrible f–ing state between the accident and then the pandemic," which delayed his treatment. Over recent years, Osbourne has also suffered multiple staph infections, the flu, and a burst blood vessel in his eye. He said working on new music has "kept me sane – I've needed the music."

"I struggle a bit, but slowly but surely we're getting there," Osbourne added of his upcoming album's progress. "My only concern right now is finishing the bloody thing. We've got the same production time as the last time, so there's definitely going to be some similarities. But you'll just have to wait and see what you think."

The news will come as an exciting update for fans, who have long been waiting for new music from the Black Sabbath legend. In February 2020, Osbourne notably canceled his entire No More Tours 2 tour to undergo further medical treatment, Osborune at the time explaining, "I don't want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it's just not fair to the fans." The cancellation came just a month after Osbourne, wife Sharon Osbourne, and their children Jack Osboune and Kelly Osbourne went public with Osbourne's Parkinson's Disease diagnosis, opening up about his health struggle on Good Morning America.

During the appearance, the family revealed the "Crazy Train" singer was diagnosed with a form of Parkinson's disease called PRKN 2. Sharon said, "it's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. It's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day." At the time, Osbourne credited his fans with being a source of support, stating, "they’re my air, you know. I feel better. I've owned up to the fact that I have — a case of Parkinson's. And I just hope they hang on and they're there for me because I need them." In October 2020, Osbourne's wife provided an update on the musician, telling fans that he is "doing great."