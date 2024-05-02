Ozzy Osbourne Shares Health Update, Wants to Get Back on Stage

The Black Sabbath Rocker opened up about his plans to get back into music as he opened up about his stem cell treatment.

Ozzy Osbourne has his eyes set on the stage. After stepping away from touring last year amid his health struggles – he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, has undergone several major surgeries, and revealed in November that a tumor was discovered on his vertebrae – the Black Sabbath rocker, 75, shared an update on his health on the latest episode of SiriusXM's Ozzy Speaks, sharing his hopes to one day perform again.

"I've just come back from the doctor after having some stem cells put in me," Osbourne told co-host Billy Morrison when asked about his health. "The thing is, you have it, and you go, 'I don't feel that great,' but I don't know what it would be like if I didn't have it... But apparently, this stuff that I'm on now is a real business show... I had one about three months ago and this was a follow-up, and I've got to go in about six months from now."

Morrison went on to praise the benefits of the treatment, sharing that he underwent stem cell treatment after suffering an injury. Osbourne's daughter, Kelly Osbourne, also previously praised the "mid-blowing" progress her father made after stem cell treatment. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight back in 2020, Kelly said, "seeing, after one treatment of stem cell, what has happened and the progress that he's made is mind-blowing." She said at the time that her dad was walking and talking better, "to be a part of the world again," and his "symptoms are lessening. He is building the muscle strength back that he needs after his spine surgery."

Despite his ongoing health struggles, which prompted him to announce his retirement from touring in February 2023, Osbourne told Morrison that he hopes to one day return to the stage. Osbourne said he would "like to do a fucking gig without falling over," with Morrison reassuring him, "That's gonna come. You'll get there." He also revealed that he still wants to win an Oscar.

Elsewhere in his episode, Osbourne opened up about his legacy and his future. While he told Rolling Stone UK in November that "at best, I've got ten years left," he told Morrison that he still wants "to still carry on, you know? I can't redo what I've done, but I wasn't ready to throw the towel in when I did."

The famed rocker is set to mark a major milestone in his career later this year when he is inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist. He was previously inducted with Black Sabbath in 2006.