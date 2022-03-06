Sharon Osbourne Denies Ozzy’s Claim That They’re Leaving the US

It turns out that Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne aren’t making the move back to the United Kingdom. Despite the fact that Ozzy told the Mirror that he and his wife were leaving Los Angeles, Sharon took to Instagram to deny reports that they’re moving. She even shared how she and Ozzy will continue to spend time in both Los Angeles and “across the pond.”

Sharon posted a screenshot of a TMZ article about the situation on Saturday. Even though TMZ did not originally share the news (Ozzy’s interview with the Mirror was covered by various publications), she took aim at the outlet nonetheless. She began, “As if I would have told @tmz_tv before you.” Sharon went on to write that she has “always popped back and forth across the pond” and that she will continue to do so. The former talk show host also noted that she has “two daughters, a son and grandchildren” in the United States and that she will still fly back and forth “per usual.”

While Sharon is denying reports that they’re moving out of Los Angeles, her husband seemed to be serious about the matter while talking to the Mirror. Ozzy told the publication in an interview that was published on Friday that they were going to move for a particular reason — taxes. He said, “We are leaving L.A. We are a bit sad. But the tax is getting too much. I am sad because I really really like staying and living there.” Even though they were supposedly leaving Los Angeles, the rockstar did say that he was taking his recording studio with him.

“I am going to build a barn there and make my own studio at Welders. I will still be making music and my band will come over,” Ozzy continued. He went on to address whether they’d ever come back to the United States. Ozzy didn’t rule anything out and said, “If they do the taxes better, then I may come back. I do not know.” Well, thanks to his wife’s most recent statements, fans know a little bit more about the situation. Based on what Sharon said, it doesn’t seem as though the couple is poised to officially move away from Los Angeles on a permanent basis just yet.